Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Weather to Turn Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Multiple States from November 18-22

Heavy Rain Alert: The weather is about to change again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that many states will experience heavy rainfall on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD

This monsoon season, the country witnessed spectacular rainfall, breaking all previous records. Many states experienced such heavy downpours that water levels in rivers, ponds, and dams rose significantly. The pleasant weather during the monsoon also provided relief from the heat for the public. However, with the departure of the monsoon, many states have started experiencing cold, while the rain continues in several other states and is expected to persist. The weather is once again set to change. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22.

What will be the weather like in Kerala?

As every year, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala this year, but even after its departure, it seems its effect is still lingering. The weather in Kerala is once again about to change. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that many districts in Kerala will experience heavy rainfall on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning.

What will be the weather condition in Tamil Nadu?

In Tamil Nadu, the spell of rain has not stopped even after the departure of the monsoon. According to the Meteorological Department's alert, the weather in Tamil Nadu will change once again. Consequently, many districts in the state will witness heavy rainfall on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22. During this period, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.

What will be the weather like in Andhra Pradesh?

Intermittent rain continues in Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that the weather in the state will change once again. Due to this, there is an alert for intermittent heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh between November 18-22. Light rain is also expected on some of these days.

Heavy Rain Alert in these places

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will change in some other parts of the country as well, and its effects will be visible. In this regard, there is an alert for intermittent heavy rainfall in Mahe, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands between November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22.

What will be the weather like in Rajasthan and Delhi?

Rajasthan and Delhi experienced spectacular rainfall during the monsoon season this year, and the spell of rain continued for a few days even after the monsoon's departure. However, cold has now begun to set in both places. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that in Rajasthan and Delhi, temperatures will drop and the cold will increase on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22. This will be felt more during the early mornings and nights, while the days will be sunny.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 08:41 am

English News / National News / Weather to Turn Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Multiple States from November 18-22

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Weather News

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna

Modi’s Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

Chirag Paswan and PM Modi
National News

Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur
Education News

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Saying ‘No One in the Locality Knows Tejashwi’

Giriraj Singh
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.