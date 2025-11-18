Weather to Turn Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Multiple States from November 18-22

This monsoon season, the country witnessed spectacular rainfall, breaking all previous records. Many states experienced such heavy downpours that water levels in rivers, ponds, and dams rose significantly. The pleasant weather during the monsoon also provided relief from the heat for the public. However, with the departure of the monsoon, many states have started experiencing cold, while the rain continues in several other states and is expected to persist. The weather is once again set to change. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22.