Weather to Turn Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Multiple States from November 18-22

This monsoon season, the country witnessed spectacular rainfall, breaking all previous records. Many states experienced such heavy downpours that water levels in rivers, ponds, and dams rose significantly. The pleasant weather during the monsoon also provided relief from the heat for the public. However, with the departure of the monsoon, many states have started experiencing cold, while the rain continues in several other states and is expected to persist. The weather is once again set to change. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22.
As every year, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala this year, but even after its departure, it seems its effect is still lingering. The weather in Kerala is once again about to change. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that many districts in Kerala will experience heavy rainfall on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning.
In Tamil Nadu, the spell of rain has not stopped even after the departure of the monsoon. According to the Meteorological Department's alert, the weather in Tamil Nadu will change once again. Consequently, many districts in the state will witness heavy rainfall on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22. During this period, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.
Intermittent rain continues in Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that the weather in the state will change once again. Due to this, there is an alert for intermittent heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh between November 18-22. Light rain is also expected on some of these days.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will change in some other parts of the country as well, and its effects will be visible. In this regard, there is an alert for intermittent heavy rainfall in Mahe, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands between November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22.
Rajasthan and Delhi experienced spectacular rainfall during the monsoon season this year, and the spell of rain continued for a few days even after the monsoon's departure. However, cold has now begun to set in both places. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that in Rajasthan and Delhi, temperatures will drop and the cold will increase on November 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22. This will be felt more during the early mornings and nights, while the days will be sunny.
