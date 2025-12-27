27 December 2025,

National News

Weather to Turn Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on December 28 to 31

The weather is set to change again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that many states in the country will experience heavy rainfall on December 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Heavy rain alert

Heavy rain alert (Image: Patrika)

This year's monsoon season saw excellent rainfall across the country, making it a remarkable season overall. Many states experienced record-breaking rainfall during the monsoon, leading to rivers, ponds, and dams filling up completely. The good rainfall also contributed to pleasant weather, with lower temperatures providing relief from the scorching heat. After the monsoon, it was expected that the rains would stop nationwide, but this has not been the case, and many states are still experiencing rainfall. The weather is now set to change again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on December 28, 29, 30, and 31.

How will the weather change in Kerala?

Like every year, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala this year. The spell of rain that began with the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala has not ended yet, and intermittent rainfall continues in the state. The weather in Kerala is now set to change again. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Kerala on December 28, 29, 30, and 31. Strong winds are also predicted during this period.

What will the weather be like in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu also received excellent rainfall during the monsoon, and this spell has continued even after the season. Intermittent rain is still occurring in the state. The weather in Tamil Nadu is now set to change again. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy downpours in many parts of Tamil Nadu on December 28, 29, 30, and 31. Thunderstorms are also likely in several areas during this period.

Heavy rain expected in these states

The weather will change again in many parts of the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 28, 29, 30, and 31.

What will the weather be like in Rajasthan?

The monsoon season was very good for Rajasthan. Excellent rainfall was observed in Rajasthan during the monsoon and for a few days afterward. However, cold has started to increase in Rajasthan now. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that severe cold will be experienced in many districts of Rajasthan on December 28, 29, 30, and 31. Dense fog will also prevail in many districts during the morning hours.

