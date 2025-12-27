Weather to Turn Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on December 28 to 31

This year's monsoon season saw excellent rainfall across the country, making it a remarkable season overall. Many states experienced record-breaking rainfall during the monsoon, leading to rivers, ponds, and dams filling up completely. The good rainfall also contributed to pleasant weather, with lower temperatures providing relief from the scorching heat. After the monsoon, it was expected that the rains would stop nationwide, but this has not been the case, and many states are still experiencing rainfall. The weather is now set to change again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on December 28, 29, 30, and 31.