Weather to Turn Fierce Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for November 10-13

After a spectacular monsoon season, the weather is now changing across the country, and the effects of winter are beginning to be felt. The monsoon season saw record rainfall nationwide, with many states experiencing heavy downpours. Even after the monsoon's departure, intermittent rain continued in several states, which has now ceased. However, its impact is still visible in some regions as the rain continues. Meanwhile, due to the influence of Western Disturbance and Cyclonic Circulation, the weather is set to become active again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for some states on November 10, 11, 12, and 13.