National News

Weather to Turn Fierce Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for November 10-13

The weather is set to show its fury again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy rainfall will occur in some states on November 10, 11, 12, and 13.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

Heavy rainfall

Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)

After a spectacular monsoon season, the weather is now changing across the country, and the effects of winter are beginning to be felt. The monsoon season saw record rainfall nationwide, with many states experiencing heavy downpours. Even after the monsoon's departure, intermittent rain continued in several states, which has now ceased. However, its impact is still visible in some regions as the rain continues. Meanwhile, due to the influence of Western Disturbance and Cyclonic Circulation, the weather is set to become active again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for some states on November 10, 11, 12, and 13.

What will the weather be like in Kerala?

Kerala was the first to experience the monsoon. Even after its departure, its effects are still being felt. The weather in Kerala is set to become active again. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that intermittent heavy rainfall will occur in many districts of Kerala on November 10, 11, 12, and 13. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning.

What will be the weather mood in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu also received excellent rainfall during the monsoon this year, and the rain has not stopped yet. In this context, the weather in Tamil Nadu is poised to become active again. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy downpours in many districts of Tamil Nadu from November 10-13. There is also a possibility of lightning during this period.

Heavy rain will also occur in this place

Due to the weather becoming active again, intermittent heavy rainfall may occur in Mahe, Puducherry, on November 10, 11, 12, and 13. Thunderstorms and lightning are also anticipated during this period.

What will be the weather situation in Rajasthan and Delhi?

Rajasthan and Delhi experienced excellent rainfall during the monsoon season, but now the effects of winter are becoming apparent in both places. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be sunshine during the day in Rajasthan and Delhi, but the impact of cold will be felt in the mornings and nights.

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 04:58 pm

