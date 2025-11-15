Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Weather to Turn Fierce Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for November 16-20, Clouds to Pour Down Heavily in These States

The weather is once again preparing to show its fury. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for many states on November 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)

This year's monsoon season has been excellent, with heavy rainfall across the country. Many states experienced such intense downpours that rivers, ponds, and dams were completely filled. The weather remained pleasant during the monsoon. However, now that the monsoon is receding, many states have started to feel the chill. Despite this, the rain continues in several states and is not expected to stop. The weather is once again set to show its intensity. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states on November 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20.

What will the weather be like in Kerala?

Kerala was the first state to experience the monsoon, but even after its departure, it seems its effect has not completely subsided. The weather in Kerala is once again preparing to show its intensity. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that many districts in Kerala will experience heavy rainfall on November 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20. There is also a possibility of strong lightning during this period.

What will the weather mood be like in Andhra Pradesh?

Even after the monsoon has left Andhra Pradesh, its impact has not ended, and intermittent rain continues. The weather in the state will once again show its intensity. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that in Andhra Pradesh, there will be heavy rainfall in coastal areas on November 17 and 18, and light to moderate rain on November 16, 19, and 20, during the period of November 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20. There is also an alert for strong winds during this period.

Clouds will pour heavily in Tamil Nadu

The spell of rain continues in Tamil Nadu as well. The weather in the state is once again preparing to show its intensity. On November 16-20, clouds will pour heavily in many districts of the state. There is also an alert for lightning during this period.

Heavy rain will occur in these places

The weather will show its intensity again in some other parts of the country. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that intermittent heavy rainfall will occur in Mahe, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar during November 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20. Strong winds, storms, and lightning are also expected during this period.

What will be the weather situation in Rajasthan and Delhi?

Rajasthan and Delhi had a very good monsoon season this year with good rainfall, but now the effect of winter has begun. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that cold will increase in Rajasthan and Delhi on November 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20. The temperature will drop in the morning and night.

