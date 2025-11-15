Weather to Turn Fierce Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for November 16-20, Clouds to Pour Down Heavily in These States

This year's monsoon season has been excellent, with heavy rainfall across the country. Many states experienced such intense downpours that rivers, ponds, and dams were completely filled. The weather remained pleasant during the monsoon. However, now that the monsoon is receding, many states have started to feel the chill. Despite this, the rain continues in several states and is not expected to stop. The weather is once again set to show its intensity. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states on November 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20.