Weather to Turn Fierce Again, Heavy Showers Expected on December 7, 8, and 9 Across Several States

This year's monsoon season has been remarkable, with excellent rainfall across the country. Many states experienced heavy downpours, leading to rivers, ponds, and dams overflowing. In some states, the heavy monsoon rains caused inconvenience to the public. After the monsoon receded, it was expected that the rains would stop, but the rainfall continues in many states. The weather is once again expected to turn active. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states in the country on December 7, 8, and 9.