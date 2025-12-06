6 दिसंबर 2025,

शनिवार

National News

Weather to Turn Fierce Again, Heavy Showers Expected on December 7, 8, and 9 Across Several States

Rain continues in many states of the country, and amidst this, the weather will once again show its intensity. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for many states of the country on December 7, 8, and 9.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Heavy rain alert

Heavy rain alert by IMD (Image: Patrika)

This year's monsoon season has been remarkable, with excellent rainfall across the country. Many states experienced heavy downpours, leading to rivers, ponds, and dams overflowing. In some states, the heavy monsoon rains caused inconvenience to the public. After the monsoon receded, it was expected that the rains would stop, but the rainfall continues in many states. The weather is once again expected to turn active. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states in the country on December 7, 8, and 9.

What will the weather be like in Himachal Pradesh?

Himachal Pradesh received heavy rainfall during the monsoon. During this period, incidents of cloudbursts and floods were also reported in some areas. Although the rain had stopped here after the monsoon, the weather in Himachal Pradesh is now expected to become active again. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall on December 7, 8, and 9. There is also an alert for strong winds and snowfall during this period.

What will be the weather condition in Uttarakhand?

Uttarakhand also witnessed heavy rainfall during the monsoon. During this period, incidents of cloudbursts and floods occurred in the state. After the monsoon, the spell of rain had also stopped here, but now the weather in Uttarakhand is expected to become active again. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that Uttarakhand will experience heavy rainfall on December 7, 8, and 9. Snowfall is also expected during this period.

Heavy Rain Alert in these states

The weather in the country is expected to become active again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh on December 7, 8, and 9.

Clouds will pour heavily in these places

The impact of the changing weather in the country will also be seen in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. On December 7, 8, and 9, heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Mahe. Snowfall is also anticipated during this period.

What will be the weather in Rajasthan?

After excellent rainfall during the monsoon, Rajasthan is expected to experience severe cold. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for intense cold in several districts of Rajasthan on December 7, 8, and 9. Dense fog is also expected in the mornings in some districts.

What will be the weather condition in Delhi?

The national capital, after receiving good rainfall, is now bracing for intense cold. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for severe cold in Delhi on December 7, 8, and 9. Dense fog is expected in many places in the mornings.

Published on:

06 Dec 2025 05:38 pm

