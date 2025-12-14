Weather Turns Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on December 15, 16, and 17

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert
The monsoon season this year was spectacular, with heavy rainfall observed across the country. All states experienced significant downpours. Many states recorded record-breaking rainfall during the monsoon, leaving everyone drenched. The good rainfall during the monsoon also kept temperatures down, providing relief from the heat. Even after the monsoon's departure, many states continue to experience rain. Now, the weather in the country has taken a turn again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states on December 15, 16, and 17.
Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall during this year's monsoon season. Although the rain subsided after the monsoon, a spell of rain has once again begun in the state over the past few days. Now, the weather in Himachal Pradesh has taken a turn again. In this context, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh on December 15, 16, and 17.
Arunachal Pradesh also received good rainfall during the monsoon, but the rain stopped after its departure. Now, the weather in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a turn again. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that heavy clouds will bring rain to Arunachal Pradesh on December 15, 16, and 17.
The weather in the country has taken a turn again. In this context, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman-Nicobar, and Puducherry on December 15, 16, and 17. During this period, there is also an alert for snowfall in hilly regions and strong winds and storms in the plains.
Rajasthan and Delhi experienced excellent rainfall during and for a few days after the monsoon's departure. Now, the weather in Rajasthan and Delhi has taken a different turn, and the cold has started to increase. The meteorological department has issued an alert stating that the effect of cold will persist in Rajasthan and Delhi on December 15, 16, and 17, but a cold wave will not occur.
