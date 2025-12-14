Weather Turns Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on December 15, 16, and 17

The monsoon season this year was spectacular, with heavy rainfall observed across the country. All states experienced significant downpours. Many states recorded record-breaking rainfall during the monsoon, leaving everyone drenched. The good rainfall during the monsoon also kept temperatures down, providing relief from the heat. Even after the monsoon's departure, many states continue to experience rain. Now, the weather in the country has taken a turn again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states on December 15, 16, and 17.