14 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Weather Turns Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on December 15, 16, and 17

The weather in the country has taken a turn again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy rain will occur in many states of the country on December 15, 16, and 17.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert

The monsoon season this year was spectacular, with heavy rainfall observed across the country. All states experienced significant downpours. Many states recorded record-breaking rainfall during the monsoon, leaving everyone drenched. The good rainfall during the monsoon also kept temperatures down, providing relief from the heat. Even after the monsoon's departure, many states continue to experience rain. Now, the weather in the country has taken a turn again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states on December 15, 16, and 17.

How has the weather changed in Himachal Pradesh?

Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall during this year's monsoon season. Although the rain subsided after the monsoon, a spell of rain has once again begun in the state over the past few days. Now, the weather in Himachal Pradesh has taken a turn again. In this context, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh on December 15, 16, and 17.

What will be the weather condition in Arunachal Pradesh?

Arunachal Pradesh also received good rainfall during the monsoon, but the rain stopped after its departure. Now, the weather in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a turn again. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that heavy clouds will bring rain to Arunachal Pradesh on December 15, 16, and 17.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

The weather in the country has taken a turn again. In this context, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman-Nicobar, and Puducherry on December 15, 16, and 17. During this period, there is also an alert for snowfall in hilly regions and strong winds and storms in the plains.

What will be the weather like in Rajasthan and Delhi?

Rajasthan and Delhi experienced excellent rainfall during and for a few days after the monsoon's departure. Now, the weather in Rajasthan and Delhi has taken a different turn, and the cold has started to increase. The meteorological department has issued an alert stating that the effect of cold will persist in Rajasthan and Delhi on December 15, 16, and 17, but a cold wave will not occur.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 04:37 pm

English News / National News / Weather Turns Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on December 15, 16, and 17

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Weather News

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.