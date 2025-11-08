Weather Turns: Cold Wave Expected on November 8, 9, and 10, IMD Warns Several States

The weather is starting to change. Many states across the country are experiencing a chill earlier than usual. While the drop in temperature is providing relief from the heat, a slight cold is now being felt at night. This year, with heavier rainfall predicted, it is anticipated that the winter will be more severe, and its effects are already becoming apparent. The weather has taken a turn, and in this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for cold wave-like conditions in some states on November 8, 9, and 10.