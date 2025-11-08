Weather Turns: Cold Wave Expected on November 8, 9, and 10, IMD Warns Several States

Cold wave warning issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)
The weather is starting to change. Many states across the country are experiencing a chill earlier than usual. While the drop in temperature is providing relief from the heat, a slight cold is now being felt at night. This year, with heavier rainfall predicted, it is anticipated that the winter will be more severe, and its effects are already becoming apparent. The weather has taken a turn, and in this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for cold wave-like conditions in some states on November 8, 9, and 10.
The weather in Rajasthan has changed. A drop in night temperatures has brought a sense of cold. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on November 8, 9, and 10, some districts in Rajasthan will experience cold wave-like conditions due to a fall in night temperatures. The impact of the cold will also be visible in the morning due to the decrease in temperature. However, the days will remain sunny. This will lead to a feeling of cold wave-like conditions.
The Meteorological Department has also issued alerts for some other states in the country. On November 8, 9, and 10, temperatures will drop in Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, and the effects of the cold will be felt. Cold winds are also forecast during the morning and night. There is also an alert for snowfall in the hilly regions.
