Weather Turns: Heavy Rain Forecast on 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 October, IMD Issues Alert for Several States

This year's monsoon season has been excellent for the entire country. Many states received heavy rainfall during this period. However, the monsoon has now bid farewell, and the rain has stopped in many states across the country. Despite this, its effect still persists in several states, leading to continued rainfall. Amidst this, the weather has once again taken a turn, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for many states in the country on October 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.