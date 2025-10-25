Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Weather Turns: Heavy Rain Forecast on 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 October, IMD Issues Alert for Several States

Heavy Rain Alert: The weather has once again taken a turn. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for many states on October 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Heavy Rain Alert

This year's monsoon season has been excellent for the entire country. Many states received heavy rainfall during this period. However, the monsoon has now bid farewell, and the rain has stopped in many states across the country. Despite this, its effect still persists in several states, leading to continued rainfall. Amidst this, the weather has once again taken a turn, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for many states in the country on October 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

◙ West India

According to the Meteorological Department, the change in weather will be observed in West India. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa on October 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also an alert for light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in some districts.

◙ East and Central India

The impact of the weather change will also be seen in East and Central India from October 26-30. According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent heavy rainfall may occur in many parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar. During this time, light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are also expected in many areas.

◙ Northeast India

The weather has also changed in many states of Northeast India. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland on October 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30. Light rain and thunderstorms are also forecast in many districts during this period.

◙ South India

According to the alert from the Meteorological Department, the change in weather will also be observed in South India. Therefore, there is an alert for heavy rainfall in many parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Yanam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu for the next 5 days. During this time, winds are also expected to blow at speeds of 30-50 kilometers per hour in many places.

National News / Weather Turns: Heavy Rain Forecast on 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 October, IMD Issues Alert for Several States

