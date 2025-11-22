Weather Turns Sour: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States Between November 22-25

This monsoon season, the country has witnessed good rainfall. Clouds poured heavily during the monsoon, bringing spectacular showers to many states. The continuous rain during the monsoon provided respite from the heat for the people. Even after the monsoon receded, it rained, but now cold has made its presence felt in many states. However, it is still raining in several states. Amidst this, the weather has changed. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for many states between November 22-25.
This year's monsoon season has been quite good for Andhra Pradesh, with ample rainfall. Even after the monsoon's departure, the rain has not stopped in Andhra Pradesh. The weather in Andhra Pradesh has now changed. In this situation, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the coastal regions of the state will experience heavy downpours between November 22-25. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour.
After the monsoon first arrived in Kerala, there were heavy showers. Even after its departure, it seems as if its effect is still lingering. The weather in Kerala has now changed. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for several districts of the state, predicting heavy rainfall between November 22-25. During this period, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour.
During the monsoon, Tamil Nadu also experienced heavy showers, and the rain has not ceased yet. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the weather in Tamil Nadu has changed. In this context, there is an alert for rain in several districts of the state for the next 4 days. During this period, strong winds of 40-50 kilometres per hour are also expected in many districts, along with the possibility of thunderstorms.
Even after the monsoon has receded, the weather has changed in some other places as well. In this regard, according to the Meteorological Department, there is a heavy rain alert for Andaman and Nicobar, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, and Mahe between November 22-25. During this period, there is also a possibility of storms and thunderstorms.
Rajasthan and Delhi experienced heavy showers during the monsoon season. Even after the monsoon's departure, it rained for some time, but now the cold has set in. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana have also started feeling the effects of the cold. According to the Meteorological Department, in these states, including Rajasthan and Delhi, the impact of cold will increase with a drop in temperature between November 22-25.
