Weather Update: Clouds to Pour Heavily on January 15, 16, and 17, Heavy Rain Alert Issued for These States

The monsoon season has been remarkable this year, with heavy rainfall observed across the country. Compared to previous years, the monsoon clouds have been more intense this year, and several states have experienced record-breaking downpours. While many states are now experiencing biting cold, the rain continues in several others. The weather patterns in the country have changed again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on January 15, 16, and 17.