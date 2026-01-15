15 January 2026,

Thursday

National News

Weather Update: Clouds to Pour Heavily on January 15, 16, and 17, Heavy Rain Alert Issued for These States

Heavy Rain Alert: The weather in the country has changed again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for many states on January 15, 16, and 17.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 15, 2026

Heavy rain alert

The monsoon season has been remarkable this year, with heavy rainfall observed across the country. Compared to previous years, the monsoon clouds have been more intense this year, and several states have experienced record-breaking downpours. While many states are now experiencing biting cold, the rain continues in several others. The weather patterns in the country have changed again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on January 15, 16, and 17.

Weather prospects in Kerala

The monsoon first entered the country in Kerala, and the spell of rain that began there has not stopped yet. Now, the weather in Kerala has changed again. In this context, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that many districts in Kerala will experience heavy rainfall on January 15, 16, and 17.

What will the weather be like in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu also received good rainfall during the monsoon season, and the rain has not ceased in the state yet. Now, the weather in Tamil Nadu has changed again. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that heavy showers are expected in many districts of Tamil Nadu on January 15, 16, and 17.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

The weather patterns in the country have changed again. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and central Maharashtra on January 15, 16, and 17. Additionally, the meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy showers in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal on January 15, 16, and 17.

Published on:

15 Jan 2026 08:28 am

News / National News / Weather Update: Clouds to Pour Heavily on January 15, 16, and 17, Heavy Rain Alert Issued for These States

