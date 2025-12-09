9 दिसंबर 2025,

मंगलवार

National News

Weather Update: Cold Wave Warning Issued for December 10-13, Expect Biting Cold

Cold Wave Warning: The weather is set to take a Western Disturbance twist. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave on December 10, 11, 12, and 13.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 09, 2025

Cold wave warning issued by IMD

Winter has made its entry across the country. While its impact is visible in many states, some states have not yet experienced its severity. With the drop in temperature, many states are now feeling the chill in the mornings and nights. However, pleasant sunshine during the day is still providing relief to people. Recently, a Western Disturbance has become active, and now its twist will be observed. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for several states on December 10, 11, 12, and 13.

What will be the weather like in Rajasthan?

Rajasthan is starting to feel the cold. After the activation of the Western Disturbance, its twist will now be seen. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave in many districts of Rajasthan on December 10, 11, 12, and 13. This will bring bone-chilling cold and make people shiver.

What will be the weather like in Delhi?

The national capital, Delhi, is also experiencing the cold. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for Delhi from December 10-13. The drop in temperature will cause people to shiver. Dense fog will prevail in some areas during the morning hours.

Cold wave warning in these states

The impact of the Western Disturbance's twist will be observed in many states. The Meteorological Department has warned that a cold wave will sweep through Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha on December 10, 11, 12, and 13. This will bring bone-chilling cold.

