Weather Update: Cold Wave Warning Issued for December 10-13, Expect Biting Cold

Winter has made its entry across the country. While its impact is visible in many states, some states have not yet experienced its severity. With the drop in temperature, many states are now feeling the chill in the mornings and nights. However, pleasant sunshine during the day is still providing relief to people. Recently, a Western Disturbance has become active, and now its twist will be observed. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for several states on December 10, 11, 12, and 13.