Weather Update: Cyclonic Storm to Change Weather from Delhi-UP to Bihar-Jharkhand, Dusty Storm with Rain Alert

Temperature to Drop in Delhi-NCR In Delhi-NCR, there has been a slight drop in day temperatures. Somewhere, the feeling of heat is still prevailing. According to IMD, on Thursday (October 24), the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees and the minimum temperature around 19 degrees Celsius.

Heavy Rain in West Bengal The cyclonic storm ‘DANA’ is becoming active in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this storm, there may be changes in the weather in several states including West Bengal and Bihar. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert in West Bengal today. There is a possibility of light rain in some areas of Bihar.

DANA Reaches UP from Bengal The cyclonic storm ‘DANA’ rising from the Bay of Bengal is moving towards UP. It is expected that in the next two days, there may be heavy rain in many areas of the state. This will bring relief from the heat, and the temperature may drop significantly. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be light to heavy rain in UP from October 24.