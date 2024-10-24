scriptWeather Update: Cyclonic Storm to Change Weather from Delhi-UP to Bihar-Jharkhand, Dusty Storm with Rain Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather Update: Cyclonic Storm to Change Weather from Delhi-UP to Bihar-Jharkhand, Dusty Storm with Rain Alert

Weather Update: The cyclonic storm ‘DANA’ is becoming active in the Bay of Bengal. Its impact will be seen in several states including West Bengal and Bihar.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 10:08 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: The monsoon is bidding farewell from the country, but there are still many places where the rain spell continues. In parts of South India and the North East, the downpours continue unabated. Even today, rain warnings have been issued in many states. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), there has been a slight drop in day temperatures in Delhi. It is expected that this year, North India may experience a severe winter.

Temperature to Drop in Delhi-NCR

In Delhi-NCR, there has been a slight drop in day temperatures. Somewhere, the feeling of heat is still prevailing. According to IMD, on Thursday (October 24), the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees and the minimum temperature around 19 degrees Celsius.

Heavy Rain in West Bengal

The cyclonic storm ‘DANA’ is becoming active in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this storm, there may be changes in the weather in several states including West Bengal and Bihar. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert in West Bengal today. There is a possibility of light rain in some areas of Bihar.

DANA Reaches UP from Bengal

The cyclonic storm ‘DANA’ rising from the Bay of Bengal is moving towards UP. It is expected that in the next two days, there may be heavy rain in many areas of the state. This will bring relief from the heat, and the temperature may drop significantly. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be light to heavy rain in UP from October 24.

Heavy Rain Likely in These States

Today, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in South India. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in Jharkhand. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in these states. In some states of North East, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, there is a possibility of heavy rain. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in these states. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Odisha and West Bengal, and a red alert has been issued in these states. The impact of cyclonic storm ‘DANA’ is being seen in many states. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts in many states regarding this.

