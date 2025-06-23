Weather Update: Heavy rain alert in 8 states, is yours on the list?

States Issued Warnings Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rainfall and strong winds (40-50 km/h) are likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh, especially Ballia, Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Deoria, and Azamgarh from 20 to 23 June. The risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas may increase.

Bihar: A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Madhubani, Kishanganj, Bhabua, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jamui, Banka, Gaya, and West Champaran. There is also a risk of thunderstorms and lightning. Jharkhand: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Ranchi from 19 to 20 June. Schools from KG to class 8 have been closed in Dhanbad due to a red alert. Waterlogging and disruption of power supply are anticipated.

Madhya Pradesh: Moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Chhindwara. Farmers have been advised to take precautions to protect their crops. Chhattisgarh: Due to active monsoon conditions, heavy rainfall and waterlogging are possible in Raipur and other parts of the state.

Maharashtra: Orange and red alerts have been issued for Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, and Raigad. Very heavy rainfall and waterlogging are expected in coastal areas. Kerala: An orange alert is in place for districts like Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam. The threat of high tides and heavy rainfall persists at sea.

Assam: Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sibsagar. Monsoon Situation According to the IMD, the South-West Monsoon has covered most parts of the country, except for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The monsoon is expected to advance into these areas in the next 24-48 hours. Rainfall intensity is increasing due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.