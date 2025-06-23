scriptWeather Update: Heavy rain alert in 8 states, is yours on the list? | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Weather Update: Heavy rain alert in 8 states, is yours on the list?

Heavy Rain Alert: The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for eight states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh.

BharatJun 23, 2025 / 10:10 am

Patrika Desk

Rain alert in 8 states (ANI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across eight states. Due to the active South-West Monsoon and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, many states are expected to experience torrential rain, strong winds, and lightning in the next 24 to 48 hours. The meteorological department has advised people to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

States Issued Warnings

Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rainfall and strong winds (40-50 km/h) are likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh, especially Ballia, Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Deoria, and Azamgarh from 20 to 23 June. The risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas may increase.
Bihar: A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Madhubani, Kishanganj, Bhabua, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jamui, Banka, Gaya, and West Champaran. There is also a risk of thunderstorms and lightning.

Jharkhand: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Ranchi from 19 to 20 June. Schools from KG to class 8 have been closed in Dhanbad due to a red alert. Waterlogging and disruption of power supply are anticipated.
Madhya Pradesh: Moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Chhindwara. Farmers have been advised to take precautions to protect their crops.

Chhattisgarh: Due to active monsoon conditions, heavy rainfall and waterlogging are possible in Raipur and other parts of the state.
Maharashtra: Orange and red alerts have been issued for Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, and Raigad. Very heavy rainfall and waterlogging are expected in coastal areas.

Kerala: An orange alert is in place for districts like Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam. The threat of high tides and heavy rainfall persists at sea.
Assam: Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sibsagar.

Monsoon Situation

According to the IMD, the South-West Monsoon has covered most parts of the country, except for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The monsoon is expected to advance into these areas in the next 24-48 hours. Rainfall intensity is increasing due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Yellow Alert for Delhi

A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Delhi for Monday, forecasting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds at speeds of 30-40 km/h. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the national capital was 36.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average.

News / National News / Weather Update: Heavy rain alert in 8 states, is yours on the list?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

World

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

in 4 hours

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

in 4 hours

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

16 hours ago

Seven-Year Jail Term, ₹10 Lakh Fine for Spreading Fake News

National News

Seven-Year Jail Term, ₹10 Lakh Fine for Spreading Fake News

17 hours ago

Latest National News

Indian Student Dies in Australia Truck Crash

National News

Indian Student Dies in Australia Truck Crash

11 hours ago

Air India Flight Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

National News

Air India Flight Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

11 hours ago

Maharashtra School Hindi Classes Face Protest: MNS Burns Books, Puts Up Posters

National News

Maharashtra School Hindi Classes Face Protest: MNS Burns Books, Puts Up Posters

12 hours ago

Eight New Benefits Through Ration Cards: Government Announces Major Rule Changes

National News

Eight New Benefits Through Ration Cards: Government Announces Major Rule Changes

13 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.