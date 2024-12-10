scriptWeather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh | Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Beyond | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Weather Update: Fresh snowfall in the hilly regions of North India has started inviting tourists. It has snowed in Shimla after decades in December.

New DelhiDec 10, 2024 / 09:28 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: Fresh snowfall in the hilly regions of North India has started inviting tourists. It has snowed in Shimla after decades in December. However, due to snowfall in the mountains, a new cold wave is expected to start in the plains in the next four to five days. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the minimum temperature in North-West, Central, and Eastern India will decrease by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next three days. There will be no significant change in the weather after that. Rajasthan will experience a mild cold wave until December 13. Madhya Pradesh will experience cold waves from December 11 to 13. Apart from this, cold winds will blow in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.
After a long wait, North India’s mountains and plains witnessed good snowfall and rain on Sunday. The weather has become pleasant in the plains, with sunny and cold weather returning. The weather is expected to improve further this week, with normal winter weather prevailing. This means there will be a drop in morning temperatures, accompanied by fog and a mild cold wave. Delhi experienced light rain on Sunday night, which increased the feeling of cold.

Western Disturbance to Bring Heavy Rain in South

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall due to the Western Disturbance. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in South Karnataka and Kerala. The low-pressure area is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in Northeast India are expected to experience fog in the coming days, with the weather remaining cold and foggy for the next few days.

Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg Temperature Drops to -9°C

-In Srinagar, the minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at -3.3°C. The temperature in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg dropped to -9°C on Monday.
– The temperature in Pahalgam dropped to -6.8°C, while the minimum temperature on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Zojila was -20°C. Sonmarg recorded a minimum temperature of -7°C, and Shopian recorded -7.7°C.

Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti Records -13.1°C

-The first light snowfall of the season occurred in popular tourist spots like Shimla’s Ridge Maidan, Kufri, and Sirmaur’s Churdhar.
– The lowest temperature was recorded in Tabo, Lahaul-Spiti, at -13.1°C.
– The temperature in Narkanda, Manali, and Solan dropped to around 0°C. Light rainfall was reported in some parts of Kullu and Bilaspur, which increased the cold. Chamba’s tribal areas received 30 cm of snow.

Uttarakhand: Snowflakes in Nainital

-Uttarakhand witnessed a sudden change in weather on Monday, with the first snowfall of the season occurring in Nainital and other high-altitude areas. The hills of Kumaon, including Nainital, also received snowfall.
– The snow-capped peaks of Munsiyari wore a white blanket.
– The lake city of Nainital also experienced snowflakes for a brief period, which has boosted the morale of tourists. They expect to see snowfall in December after many years.

News / National News / Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

National News

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

in 4 hours

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

in 4 hours

India’s Kush Maini makes history in the Formula 2 race, wins the Constructors’ Championship in Abu Dhabi

Sports

India’s Kush Maini makes history in the Formula 2 race, wins the Constructors’ Championship in Abu Dhabi

in 5 hours

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker: Rahul Narwekar Elected Unopposed; Uddhav’s Shiv Sena Boycotts

Political

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker: Rahul Narwekar Elected Unopposed; Uddhav’s Shiv Sena Boycotts

14 hours ago

Latest National News

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

in 4 hours

Bijnor: Short Circuit Sparks Fire, Damage Runs into Lakhs

National News

Bijnor: Short Circuit Sparks Fire, Damage Runs into Lakhs

13 hours ago

Rising Rajasthan Summit: PM Modi Highlights What Makes Rajasthan Ideal for Investment

National News

Rising Rajasthan Summit: PM Modi Highlights What Makes Rajasthan Ideal for Investment

14 hours ago

AAP Second List: Party announces 20 candidates; find out where Avadh Ojha will contest

National News

AAP Second List: Party announces 20 candidates; find out where Avadh Ojha will contest

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.