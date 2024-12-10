Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

After a long wait, North India’s mountains and plains witnessed good snowfall and rain on Sunday. The weather has become pleasant in the plains, with sunny and cold weather returning. The weather is expected to improve further this week, with normal winter weather prevailing. This means there will be a drop in morning temperatures, accompanied by fog and a mild cold wave. Delhi experienced light rain on Sunday night, which increased the feeling of cold.

Western Disturbance to Bring Heavy Rain in South Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall due to the Western Disturbance. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in South Karnataka and Kerala. The low-pressure area is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in Northeast India are expected to experience fog in the coming days, with the weather remaining cold and foggy for the next few days.

Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg Temperature Drops to -9°C -In Srinagar, the minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at -3.3°C. The temperature in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg dropped to -9°C on Monday.

– The temperature in Pahalgam dropped to -6.8°C, while the minimum temperature on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Zojila was -20°C. Sonmarg recorded a minimum temperature of -7°C, and Shopian recorded -7.7°C.

Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti Records -13.1°C -The first light snowfall of the season occurred in popular tourist spots like Shimla’s Ridge Maidan, Kufri, and Sirmaur’s Churdhar.

– The lowest temperature was recorded in Tabo, Lahaul-Spiti, at -13.1°C.

– The temperature in Narkanda, Manali, and Solan dropped to around 0°C. Light rainfall was reported in some parts of Kullu and Bilaspur, which increased the cold. Chamba’s tribal areas received 30 cm of snow.