Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

Meteorologists say that fluctuations in rainfall intensity during the monsoon are normal. During this approximately four-month-long monsoon season, there are periods of intense rain interspersed with periods of slower activity. Recently, many parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR, experienced relief from the scorching heat. However, this respite is about to end.

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi may experience a resurgence of heat. A rise in daytime temperatures and the possibility of heatwaves have been predicted. Meanwhile, some areas of Uttar Pradesh may see light to moderate rainfall, offering some relief to the residents.

Delhi’s Weather Forecast Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are gradually rising, causing people to feel the effects of the heat. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is expected to be 32°C and the minimum temperature 25°C. No rain or thunderstorm alert has been issued for today, but the sky may be partly cloudy. According to meteorologists, temperatures may increase further in the coming days, leading to a return of hotter conditions.

Punjab-Haryana, UP Weather Update Heat is set to intensify again in several states of North India. A new weather system has become active over Punjab, Haryana, and northwestern Uttar Pradesh, but the weather will turn dry from June 6th, lasting for about a week. According to weather experts, this change will lead to a rapid increase in temperatures, and the mercury could cross 40°C in the next few days. However, strong winds during this period may mitigate the impact of the heat somewhat.

Dust Storm and Rain Alert for Rajasthan Rajasthan is experiencing sudden weather changes. Due to the influence of a western disturbance, monsoon-like conditions have developed in several districts of the state. Rainfall and cool winds have caused a significant drop in temperature, providing relief from the heat. According to the meteorological department, the series of dust storms and rain may continue in many parts of the state until June 6th. Today, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds, and light to moderate rain in Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions. Thereafter, temperatures may increase by 2 to 4°C from June 7th to 8th.

Flooding Situation in Assam Due to Heavy Rainfall The flood situation in Assam remains extremely critical. Continuous rainfall in many parts of the state has further increased water levels, submerging new areas. A total of seven rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger mark, making the situation even more worrying. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the state for the next few days. Furthermore, thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 km/h) are expected in Dhubri, South Salmara-Mancachar, Goalpara, and Kokrajhar.

Rain and Hailstorms Expected in Several Areas of Himachal Pradesh The weather has taken a turn in several districts of Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rain is occurring in Shimla, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Chamba districts, while snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and the Chanshal area of Shimla.

Shimla experienced hail along with the rain, causing a drop in temperature and a return to colder conditions. The meteorological department has predicted rain in most districts of the state for today. An orange alert has been issued for strong winds and storms in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. People have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.