scriptWeather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

Meteorologists say that fluctuations in rainfall intensity during the monsoon season are normal. In this roughly four-month-long monsoon season, there are periods of intense rainfall interspersed with days of relatively less rainfall.

BharatJun 05, 2025 / 09:06 am

Patrika Desk

The Meteorological Department has issued a storm and rain alert for several states. (Photo – ANI)

Weather Alert Monsoon: The Indian monsoon has arrived earlier than expected this year, after more than a decade. Despite the ‘Nautapa’ (nine days of intense heat), several states have experienced rainfall. However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon’s pace has slowed. This may lead to a return of hot winds in the coming days.
Meteorologists say that fluctuations in rainfall intensity during the monsoon are normal. During this approximately four-month-long monsoon season, there are periods of intense rain interspersed with periods of slower activity. Recently, many parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR, experienced relief from the scorching heat. However, this respite is about to end.
According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi may experience a resurgence of heat. A rise in daytime temperatures and the possibility of heatwaves have been predicted. Meanwhile, some areas of Uttar Pradesh may see light to moderate rainfall, offering some relief to the residents.

Delhi’s Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are gradually rising, causing people to feel the effects of the heat. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is expected to be 32°C and the minimum temperature 25°C. No rain or thunderstorm alert has been issued for today, but the sky may be partly cloudy. According to meteorologists, temperatures may increase further in the coming days, leading to a return of hotter conditions.

Punjab-Haryana, UP Weather Update

Heat is set to intensify again in several states of North India. A new weather system has become active over Punjab, Haryana, and northwestern Uttar Pradesh, but the weather will turn dry from June 6th, lasting for about a week. According to weather experts, this change will lead to a rapid increase in temperatures, and the mercury could cross 40°C in the next few days. However, strong winds during this period may mitigate the impact of the heat somewhat.

Dust Storm and Rain Alert for Rajasthan

Rajasthan is experiencing sudden weather changes. Due to the influence of a western disturbance, monsoon-like conditions have developed in several districts of the state. Rainfall and cool winds have caused a significant drop in temperature, providing relief from the heat. According to the meteorological department, the series of dust storms and rain may continue in many parts of the state until June 6th. Today, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds, and light to moderate rain in Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions. Thereafter, temperatures may increase by 2 to 4°C from June 7th to 8th.

Flooding Situation in Assam Due to Heavy Rainfall

The flood situation in Assam remains extremely critical. Continuous rainfall in many parts of the state has further increased water levels, submerging new areas. A total of seven rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger mark, making the situation even more worrying. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the state for the next few days. Furthermore, thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 km/h) are expected in Dhubri, South Salmara-Mancachar, Goalpara, and Kokrajhar.

Rain and Hailstorms Expected in Several Areas of Himachal Pradesh

The weather has taken a turn in several districts of Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rain is occurring in Shimla, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Chamba districts, while snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and the Chanshal area of Shimla.
Shimla experienced hail along with the rain, causing a drop in temperature and a return to colder conditions. The meteorological department has predicted rain in most districts of the state for today. An orange alert has been issued for strong winds and storms in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. People have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

News / National News / Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

National News

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

in 3 hours

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Cricket News

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

in 2 hours

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

World

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

in 3 hours

Jaat OTT Release: Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Set to Stir Up a Storm on OTT, Released Today on Major Platform

OTT News

Jaat OTT Release: Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Set to Stir Up a Storm on OTT, Released Today on Major Platform

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Cryptocurrency Investment Scam Defrauds Computer Trader of ₹35 Lakh in Moradabad

National News

Cryptocurrency Investment Scam Defrauds Computer Trader of ₹35 Lakh in Moradabad

in 3 hours

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

National News

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

in 3 hours

Parliament's Monsoon Session to Begin July 21st

National News

Parliament's Monsoon Session to Begin July 21st

13 hours ago

Delhi’s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation

National News

Delhi’s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.