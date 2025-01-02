Weather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar

Cold Day and Dense Fog Alert Issued According to the meteorological department, dense fog and cold day conditions may persist in some parts of northwest and central India in the coming days. A cold day and severe cold day alert has been issued for several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Dense fog warnings have been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the northeastern states. According to the IMD, except for some areas in eastern, northwest, and west-central India, minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal in most parts of the country in January.

Visibility Recorded at Airports City Name Visibility Time Gwalior (East Madhya Pradesh) 00 metres 06:30 AM IST, 2 January 2025 Agra (West Uttar Pradesh) 00 metres 02:00 AM IST, 2 January 2025 Amritsar (Punjab) 00 metres 02:30 AM IST, 2 January 2025 Pathankot (Punjab) 00 metres 03:00 AM IST, 2 January 2025 Pathankot (Punjab) 00 metres 03:00 AM IST, 2 January 2025 Delhi (Palam) 00 metres 06:00 AM IST, 2 January 2025 Triple Attack of Dense Fog, Cold Day, and Cold Wave in Delhi Delhi is currently experiencing a triple attack of dense fog, cold day, and cold wave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 18°C and the minimum temperature around 9°C. According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of light rain on 4th and 5th January. If it rains, the cold will intensify.

Uttar Pradesh Braces for Intense Cold Uttar Pradesh continues to experience a severe cold wave. The IMD has issued a severe cold alert for Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Baghpat districts on 2nd January. A cold day is also likely in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Amroha, and Moradabad districts.

Chilly Nights in Bihar Bihar is also experiencing a cold wave. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature will drop by 4-5°C in the coming days. Parts of Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur, Arwal, Patna, Vaishali, Gaya, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, and Khagaria districts will experience chilly nights.