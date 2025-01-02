scriptWeather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar | Weather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar

Several states across India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Jharkhand are experiencing intensely cold weather.

New DelhiJan 02, 2025 / 10:05 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: A severe cold wave is sweeping across northern India, including the national capital, Delhi. Besides Delhi, states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Jharkhand are experiencing severe cold conditions. The temperature in the plains is continuously dropping due to snowfall in the mountainous regions. No respite from the cold is expected in the coming days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave will persist for the next five days. Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu.

Cold Day and Dense Fog Alert Issued

According to the meteorological department, dense fog and cold day conditions may persist in some parts of northwest and central India in the coming days. A cold day and severe cold day alert has been issued for several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Dense fog warnings have been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the northeastern states. According to the IMD, except for some areas in eastern, northwest, and west-central India, minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal in most parts of the country in January.

Visibility Recorded at Airports

City NameVisibilityTime
Gwalior (East Madhya Pradesh)00 metres06:30 AM IST, 2 January 2025
Agra (West Uttar Pradesh)00 metres02:00 AM IST, 2 January 2025
Amritsar (Punjab)00 metres02:30 AM IST, 2 January 2025
Pathankot (Punjab)00 metres03:00 AM IST, 2 January 2025
Pathankot (Punjab)00 metres03:00 AM IST, 2 January 2025
Delhi (Palam)00 metres06:00 AM IST, 2 January 2025

Triple Attack of Dense Fog, Cold Day, and Cold Wave in Delhi

Delhi is currently experiencing a triple attack of dense fog, cold day, and cold wave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 18°C and the minimum temperature around 9°C. According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of light rain on 4th and 5th January. If it rains, the cold will intensify.

Uttar Pradesh Braces for Intense Cold

Uttar Pradesh continues to experience a severe cold wave. The IMD has issued a severe cold alert for Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Baghpat districts on 2nd January. A cold day is also likely in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Amroha, and Moradabad districts.

Chilly Nights in Bihar

Bihar is also experiencing a cold wave. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature will drop by 4-5°C in the coming days. Parts of Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur, Arwal, Patna, Vaishali, Gaya, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, and Khagaria districts will experience chilly nights.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for Jammu and Kashmir

Snowfall continues in the hilly regions. Heavy rainfall is occurring from Himachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir. This is affecting the plains as well. The meteorological department has issued a cold day warning for some states in the coming days. Dense fog is also expected in some states, including Assam, Manipur, and Tripura.
 

