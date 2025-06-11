scriptWeather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected | Weather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected

Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam. These states are expected to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

BharatJun 11, 2025 / 09:39 am

Patrika Desk

Orange alert in 7 states (Photo – IANS)

Rain Alert: People suffering from the heat and heatwave can expect some relief. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts across seven states. According to the IMD, these areas will experience moderate rain with thunder and lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 60 kilometres per hour. The IMD warning covers Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam.

Heavy Rainfall and Lightning Warning in These States

Madhya Pradesh districts of Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat are likely to experience intense weather activity. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh districts of Mungeli, Kabirdham, Bemetara, Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Balod, Kanker, and Narayanpur have been warned of heavy rain and lightning.

Weather Deterioration Expected in These States

In Maharashtra, districts like Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Wardha, and Nanded may be affected. In South India, Karnataka’s Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, and Ramanagara districts are under alert. Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Kanyakumari, and Theni, are expected to experience worsening weather conditions.

Kerala and Assam Also Under Heavy Rain Alert

Kerala districts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram have also been advised to remain vigilant. Similarly, in the northeastern state of Assam, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts are expected to experience heavy rain with thunder and lightning.

Appeal to Public to Exercise Caution

The meteorological department and local administration have appealed to people to stay indoors, avoid seeking shelter under weak structures or trees, and refrain from unnecessary travel. Travellers have been advised to check road conditions and traffic information before venturing out, as heavy rain may increase the risk of waterlogging and slippery conditions.

in 5 hours

