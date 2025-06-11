Weather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected

Heavy Rainfall and Lightning Warning in These States Madhya Pradesh districts of Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat are likely to experience intense weather activity. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh districts of Mungeli, Kabirdham, Bemetara, Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Balod, Kanker, and Narayanpur have been warned of heavy rain and lightning.

Weather Deterioration Expected in These States In Maharashtra, districts like Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Wardha, and Nanded may be affected. In South India, Karnataka’s Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, and Ramanagara districts are under alert. Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Kanyakumari, and Theni, are expected to experience worsening weather conditions.

Kerala and Assam Also Under Heavy Rain Alert Kerala districts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram have also been advised to remain vigilant. Similarly, in the northeastern state of Assam, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts are expected to experience heavy rain with thunder and lightning.