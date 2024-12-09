Weather Update: Rain expected in these states, Delhi NCR forecast

Delhi Temperature Delhi has witnessed a severe onset of cold. So far, the morning and evening temperatures have been recorded below 10 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain is possible today, which will further increase the cold. Today, the maximum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees and the minimum temperature is expected to be 7 degrees.

Possibility of Rain in These States According to the information received from IMD, light to moderate rain is possible in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab-Haryana. Thunderstorms with hail are also possible in these areas. Fog is possible in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Let us tell you that the weather in these states is expected to remain cold and foggy for the next few days.