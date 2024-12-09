scriptWeather Update: Rain expected in these states, Delhi NCR forecast | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather Update: Rain expected in these states, Delhi NCR forecast

Weather update: Delhi to see a maximum of 23°C and a minimum of 7°C today; light to moderate rain likely in J&K, Ladakh, Himachal, and Punjab-Haryana.

Dec 09, 2024

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: The weather is changing its course across the country. From November to the beginning of December, the temperature remained normal in many parts of India. Now, the cold is increasing rapidly. The temperature has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius. Snowfall in hilly areas has also led to an increase in cold in the plains. The sequence of rain continues in southern India.

Delhi Temperature

Delhi has witnessed a severe onset of cold. So far, the morning and evening temperatures have been recorded below 10 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain is possible today, which will further increase the cold. Today, the maximum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees and the minimum temperature is expected to be 7 degrees.

Possibility of Rain in These States

According to the information received from IMD, light to moderate rain is possible in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab-Haryana. Thunderstorms with hail are also possible in these areas. Fog is possible in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Let us tell you that the weather in these states is expected to remain cold and foggy for the next few days.

Weather Conditions in South India

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In southern Karnataka and Kerala, there is a possibility of thunderstorms with lightning. Due to the low-pressure area, there is a possibility of very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu.

