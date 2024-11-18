scriptWeather update: Rain in some areas, temperatures drop elsewhere as cold quietly makes its presence felt | Weather update: Rain in some areas, temperatures drop elsewhere as cold quietly makes its presence felt | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather update: Rain in some areas, temperatures drop elsewhere as cold quietly makes its presence felt

Weather Update: There is a possibility of a 2-3 degree Celsius drop in minimum temperature over the next five days in most parts of northwestern India.

Nov 18, 2024

Weather Update: The country is experiencing a mix of rain and temperature drop. There is a possibility of significant changes in the weather pattern in different parts of the country in the coming days, with a notable drop in temperature and continuous fog in the northwestern region. According to the new forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of a 2-3 degree Celsius drop in minimum temperature over the next five days in most parts of northwestern India.
This drop in temperature will specifically affect regions such as Punjab, Haryana, northern Rajasthan, northern Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. For the next two days, there is a possibility of dense to very dense fog, especially during late night and morning hours. There is also a possibility of dense fog in different areas of Himachal Pradesh over the next five days.

IMD Issues Rain Alert

In addition to the cold temperature, the IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on November 18 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. There is a possibility of scattered heavy rain in these regions, and light to moderate rain is expected in several areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands throughout the week.

Temperature Drop Continues

Additionally, the minimum temperature in central India is expected to remain stable for the next three days, followed by a gradual drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius. A similar trend is expected in Maharashtra, where the minimum temperature is expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days. In Gujarat, the minimum temperature is expected to remain stable for the next two days, followed by a gradual drop.

