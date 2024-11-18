Weather update: Rain in some areas, temperatures drop elsewhere as cold quietly makes its presence felt

This drop in temperature will specifically affect regions such as Punjab, Haryana, northern Rajasthan, northern Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. For the next two days, there is a possibility of dense to very dense fog, especially during late night and morning hours. There is also a possibility of dense fog in different areas of Himachal Pradesh over the next five days.

IMD Issues Rain Alert In addition to the cold temperature, the IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on November 18 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. There is a possibility of scattered heavy rain in these regions, and light to moderate rain is expected in several areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands throughout the week.