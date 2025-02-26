Weather update: Rain warning in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and 4 other states, snowfall in hills, IMD issues orange-yellow alert

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Gujarat. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely in seven states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Snowfall continues in the mountains and is expected to persist for the next two to three days. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several states.

Heavy Rainfall Possible Here According to Skymet, a weather forecasting agency, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall in some areas. Rainfall and snowfall activities are expected to increase in the Western Himalayan region, with a possibility of heavy to very heavy snowfall and rainfall in some areas between 26 February and 1 March.

Scattered Rain with Strong Winds Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Sikkim, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, while scattered rain is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jammu and Kashmir, and some parts of north-western Rajasthan. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh between 26 February and 1 March. Delhi is expected to see a rise in minimum temperatures from Wednesday, with possible thunderstorms and rain on Thursday and Friday.

Rain and Storm in Seven Districts of Rajasthan According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, temperatures in Rajasthan are expected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. After the intense sunshine and rising heat, a change in weather is expected from 27 February.

A new western disturbance becoming active the day after Maha Shivratri is expected to bring rain and storms to seven districts: Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, and Bharatpur. The department has issued a yellow alert for these districts.

Over the past 24 hours, Alwar, Sikar, Kota, Jodhpur, Churu, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Fatehpur, Dausa, Karauli, Ajmer, and Jaipur have seen a rise in daytime temperatures of one to three degrees Celsius. Temperatures in the western districts of the state have crossed 35 degrees Celsius.