scriptWeather update: Rain warning in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and 4 other states, snowfall in hills, IMD issues orange-yellow alert | Weather update: Rain warning in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and 4 other states, snowfall in hills, IMD issues orange-yellow alert | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Weather update: Rain warning in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and 4 other states, snowfall in hills, IMD issues orange-yellow alert

Weather Update: An alert has been issued for rain in several states across India due to a fresh western disturbance. Meanwhile, ongoing rain in the mountainous regions has led to a drop in temperatures in the plains.

BharatFeb 26, 2025 / 01:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Rain Alert

उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में आज से बारिश की संभव

Weather Update: A new western disturbance over northern Pakistan and surrounding areas is expected to bring weather changes to several Indian states from Wednesday.

Northern states may experience rain, while southern states could see a rise in temperatures. According to the Meteorological Department, Gujarat is also expected to experience a significant increase in temperature, with a possible rise of two to three degrees Celsius in the coming days.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Gujarat.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely in seven states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Snowfall continues in the mountains and is expected to persist for the next two to three days. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several states.

Heavy Rainfall Possible Here

According to Skymet, a weather forecasting agency, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall in some areas. Rainfall and snowfall activities are expected to increase in the Western Himalayan region, with a possibility of heavy to very heavy snowfall and rainfall in some areas between 26 February and 1 March.

Scattered Rain with Strong Winds

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Sikkim, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, while scattered rain is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jammu and Kashmir, and some parts of north-western Rajasthan. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh between 26 February and 1 March. Delhi is expected to see a rise in minimum temperatures from Wednesday, with possible thunderstorms and rain on Thursday and Friday.

Rain and Storm in Seven Districts of Rajasthan

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, temperatures in Rajasthan are expected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. After the intense sunshine and rising heat, a change in weather is expected from 27 February.
A new western disturbance becoming active the day after Maha Shivratri is expected to bring rain and storms to seven districts: Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, and Bharatpur. The department has issued a yellow alert for these districts.
Over the past 24 hours, Alwar, Sikar, Kota, Jodhpur, Churu, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Fatehpur, Dausa, Karauli, Ajmer, and Jaipur have seen a rise in daytime temperatures of one to three degrees Celsius. Temperatures in the western districts of the state have crossed 35 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature recorded was 35 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 34.1 in Jaisalmer, 33.9 in Jalore, 32.1 in Pali, 33.2 in Jodhpur, 32 in Bikaner, and 32.3 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh.

Night Temperatures Continue to Fluctuate

According to the Meteorological Department, night temperatures have fallen by one to four degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Karnataka, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Temperatures have risen by one to three degrees Celsius in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

News / National News / Weather update: Rain warning in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and 4 other states, snowfall in hills, IMD issues orange-yellow alert

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CBSE 10th board exam changes: Students to get two chances to pass

Education News

CBSE 10th board exam changes: Students to get two chances to pass

11 minutes ago

Weather update: Rain warning in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and 4 other states, snowfall in hills, IMD issues orange-yellow alert

National News

Weather update: Rain warning in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and 4 other states, snowfall in hills, IMD issues orange-yellow alert

in 5 hours

Rare Celestial Alignment on Mahashivratri 2025: Sun, Saturn Conjunction After a Century

Dharma Karma

Rare Celestial Alignment on Mahashivratri 2025: Sun, Saturn Conjunction After a Century

in 12 minutes

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

Crime

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Maha Kumbh Mela concludes today with final holy dip

National News

Maha Kumbh Mela concludes today with final holy dip

in 22 minutes

CBSE 10th board exam changes: Students to get two chances to pass

Education News

CBSE 10th board exam changes: Students to get two chances to pass

11 minutes ago

Sajjan Kumar Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

National News

Sajjan Kumar Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

17 hours ago

Odisha: Strong earthquake tremors jolt cities, residents rush out in fear

National News

Odisha: Strong earthquake tremors jolt cities, residents rush out in fear

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.