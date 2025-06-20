scriptWeather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance | Weather Update:Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon&#39;s Advance | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

The monsoon has covered 75% of the country. The meteorological department has issued a red alert for several districts in Gujarat, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

New DelhiJun 20, 2025 / 08:15 am

Patrika Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of the potential for flash floods in at least 11 districts of Jharkhand. The meteorological department stated that the situation will be critical in the low-lying areas of the state. The IMD also indicated a risk of flash floods in four districts of the neighbouring state of Odisha, in addition to the 11 districts of Jharkhand.

Red Alert Issued in Jharkhand

The IMD has issued a red alert (Red Alert) for Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Ramgarh, Latehar, Gumla, Ranchi, Saraikela, Simdega, and West Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand, anticipating heavy rainfall. A heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for 13 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin Issued

The Indian Meteorological Department has sent a National Flood Guidance Bulletin to all regional meteorological centres: Mumbai IMD, Bhubaneswar IMD, Ranchi IMD, and Ahmedabad IMD. The department has alerted Odisha and adjacent areas, as well as the plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat region, Konkan, and Goa meteorological centres. The meteorological department informed that reservoirs in western Rajasthan and Assam-Meghalaya are full. The IMD stated that up to 200 millimetres of rain could fall in several parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

Waterlogging in Homes and Shops

Heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Vapi, and Rajkot in Gujarat has led to waterlogging on roads, in homes, and shops. Rivers in Savarkundla and Rajula are overflowing. A red alert has been issued for Navsari, Valsad, Dang, Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Meanwhile, a landslide occurred on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, due to heavy rain, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.

Delhi’s AQI Improves Due to Rainfall

Delhi is experiencing intermittent rainfall due to pre-monsoon activity. The rain has provided relief from the heat, and the air quality index has also improved. Delhi’s AQI has dropped to 81. The cleanest air previously recorded was on 29 September 2024, with an AQI of 76.

