Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

Red Alert Issued in Jharkhand The IMD has issued a red alert (Red Alert) for Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Ramgarh, Latehar, Gumla, Ranchi, Saraikela, Simdega, and West Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand, anticipating heavy rainfall. A heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for 13 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin Issued The Indian Meteorological Department has sent a National Flood Guidance Bulletin to all regional meteorological centres: Mumbai IMD, Bhubaneswar IMD, Ranchi IMD, and Ahmedabad IMD. The department has alerted Odisha and adjacent areas, as well as the plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat region, Konkan, and Goa meteorological centres. The meteorological department informed that reservoirs in western Rajasthan and Assam-Meghalaya are full. The IMD stated that up to 200 millimetres of rain could fall in several parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

Waterlogging in Homes and Shops Heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Vapi, and Rajkot in Gujarat has led to waterlogging on roads, in homes, and shops. Rivers in Savarkundla and Rajula are overflowing. A red alert has been issued for Navsari, Valsad, Dang, Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Meanwhile, a landslide occurred on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, due to heavy rain, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.