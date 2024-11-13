scriptWeather Updates: Continuous heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues alert, schools and colleges closed in many districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather Updates: Continuous heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues alert, schools and colleges closed in many districts

Weather Updates: Tamil Nadu has been experiencing rainfall for the past few days. Heavy rainfall has severely affected daily life.

Nov 13, 2024

Weather Updates: Tamil Nadu has been experiencing rainfall for the past few days. Heavy rainfall has severely affected daily life. In the meantime, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall. Due to the rainfall, schools and colleges in many districts have declared a holiday. The State Health Department has also issued a warning about the increase in dengue, influenza, and viral infections in many districts of Tamil Nadu.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu.

Schools and Colleges Closed

Due to the rainfall, schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts of Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday. Similarly, schools and colleges in Puducherry will also remain closed. The decision to close schools and colleges in other districts will be taken later, depending on the rainfall.

Warning of Viral Infections

In Chennai and surrounding districts, including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, there has been an increase in cases of fever, respiratory infections, and viral diseases. Reports of malaria and leptospirosis have also been received from various parts of the state. The Health Department has advised people, especially children, to take extra precautions.

Consult a Doctor Immediately If You See These Symptoms

Officials have advised people to be cautious of symptoms such as high fever, cold, cough, sore throat, body ache, and headache. If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately. Dr Rajni Warrier, an entomologist at a private hospital in Chennai, said that if children experience dry cough that persists for more than two weeks, it could be a sign of viral infection.

Infections in the Throat Can Cause Respiratory, Kidney, or Liver Problems

Dr. Warrier said that since the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 17, there has been a significant increase in cases of fever, headache, and throat infections. She warned that even after the fever subsides, throat infections can persist and lead to respiratory, kidney, or liver problems in people with pre-existing conditions.

Avoid Eating and Drinking Outside

Dr Warrier advised people to avoid eating and drinking outside, as the rainy season can lead to the spread of water-borne diseases like typhoid. She also advised parents to ensure that their children drink only boiled and filtered water.

Over 18,000 Cases of Dengue Reported

Since January 2024, Tamil Nadu has reported over 18,000 cases of dengue fever. The Health Department has advised people to take precautions to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, which can spread diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

Dengue and Other Fever Cases Under Surveillance

The Health Department is keeping a close watch on the cases of dengue and other fevers reported from government and private hospitals. People have been advised to ensure that their homes are free from stagnant water, which can breed mosquitoes.

