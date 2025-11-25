Weather’s Play: Clouds to Pour Heavily on November 26 to 30, Heavy Rain Alert Issued for These States

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)
This monsoon season, the country witnessed heavy rainfall, with many states breaking previous records, leading to overflowing rivers, ponds, and dams. The monsoon brought pleasant weather across the nation, offering respite from the heat. While rainfall has ceased in several states, its impact continues in others. Cyclone Senyar is expected to become active soon, bringing further weather changes. In light of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on November 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.
Kerala experienced excellent rainfall during the monsoon, and the rains are still ongoing. The weather department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in several districts of Kerala on November 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30. Strong winds of 50-60 km/h are expected on November 26, 27, and 28, while winds of 30-40 km/h are predicted for November 29 and 30. Lightning is also a possibility during this period.
Andhra Pradesh also received substantial rainfall during the monsoon, and the rains have not yet stopped. Due to Cyclone Senyar, the weather in Andhra Pradesh is expected to be dynamic. The meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh from November 26-30. The alert also warns of strong winds and thunderstorms.
The monsoon season was favourable for Tamil Nadu, with significant rainfall. Even after the monsoon's withdrawal, the state continues to experience rain. According to the meteorological department, Tamil Nadu will witness active weather patterns, with heavy rainfall expected in several districts from November 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30. Some districts may also experience thunderstorms and lightning during this period.
Other parts of the country will also experience significant weather activity. The meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Mahe, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands from November 26-30. Light rainfall is expected in Lakshadweep during this time.
Rajasthan and Delhi received good rainfall during the monsoon, but winter has now set in. The meteorological department has issued an alert stating that temperatures will drop in the mornings and nights on November 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 in Rajasthan and Delhi, leading to increased cold.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Weather News