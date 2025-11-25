Weather’s Play: Clouds to Pour Heavily on November 26 to 30, Heavy Rain Alert Issued for These States

This monsoon season, the country witnessed heavy rainfall, with many states breaking previous records, leading to overflowing rivers, ponds, and dams. The monsoon brought pleasant weather across the nation, offering respite from the heat. While rainfall has ceased in several states, its impact continues in others. Cyclone Senyar is expected to become active soon, bringing further weather changes. In light of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on November 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.