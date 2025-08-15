West Bengal: 10 Bihar Passengers Killed in Burdwan Bus-Truck Collision, Over 30 Injured

Bus Accident: A road accident in West Bengal has resulted in the death of 10 people, with over 30 others sustaining serious injuries. The incident occurred in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal on the morning of 15 August, at approximately 7 am.
According to locals, the collision between a bus and a truck claimed the lives of 10 pilgrims and injured more than 30 others. These pilgrims are reportedly from Bihar. Following the accident, local residents immediately informed the police, who promptly initiated rescue operations. The injured passengers were transported to Bardhaman Medical College and other nearby hospitals via ambulance.
Locals reported that the bus was carrying 45 passengers, including 5 children. All passengers were reportedly travelling from Bihar to Gangasagar for a pilgrimage. They were returning to Bihar by bus after their pilgrimage. Near Phaguppur on National Highway 19, the bus collided with a stationary truck. The impact was so severe that the front of the bus was extensively damaged, trapping several passengers inside. The 10 deceased passengers are reported to be from Bihar, including 2 women and 8 men. However, locals swiftly responded and commenced rescue efforts.
A crane was used to separate the bus from the truck. After considerable effort, the trapped passengers were extricated. Authorities attribute the accident primarily to the truck being parked on the road without warning, coupled with the bus's high speed. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage.