West Bengal: 10 Bihar Passengers Killed in Burdwan Bus-Truck Collision, Over 30 Injured

Locals reported that the bus was carrying 45 passengers, including 5 children. All passengers were reportedly travelling from Bihar to Gangasagar for a pilgrimage. They were returning to Bihar by bus after their pilgrimage. Near Phaguppur on National Highway 19, the bus collided with a stationary truck. The impact was so severe that the front of the bus was extensively damaged, trapping several passengers inside. The 10 deceased passengers are reported to be from Bihar, including 2 women and 8 men. However, locals swiftly responded and commenced rescue efforts.