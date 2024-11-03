scriptWest Bengal: Accused of gang rape of a child was beaten to death, another surrendered out of fear | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

West Bengal: Accused of gang rape of a child was beaten to death, another surrendered out of fear

Rape and Murder Case: A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Alipurduar district of West Bengal for allegedly raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl.

KolkataNov 03, 2024 / 11:27 am

Patrika Desk

Crime News: West Bengal’s Alipurduar district witnessed a heinous crime on Friday evening when a 40-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a 5-year-old girl. The accused was later beaten to death by residents, who tied him to a tree and thrashed him. Another person, who claimed to be the accomplice of the deceased, surrendered to the police and was arrested.
According to the police, the girl went missing on Friday evening, and during the search operation, it was found that she was last seen with Mona Roy. The police said that after some time, the girl’s body was found floating in a local pond. Meanwhile, the locals caught hold of Roy and tied him to a tree. The mob then beat him to death.

How was he caught?

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area to handle the situation. According to sources, the accused was a resident of the same area. He was caught by the locals when he was trying to dispose of the girl’s body in the water.

News / National News / West Bengal: Accused of gang rape of a child was beaten to death, another surrendered out of fear

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question

Special

Rajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question

in 3 hours

A tradition like this is also observed to please Kali Maa, where stones are pelted, then worship is done with blood

National News

A tradition like this is also observed to please Kali Maa, where stones are pelted, then worship is done with blood

in 3 hours

These Career Courses Will Get You a Package of Lakhs, You Can Even Get a Job in a Big Company Like Google

Education News

These Career Courses Will Get You a Package of Lakhs, You Can Even Get a Job in a Big Company Like Google

in 3 hours

BJP’s Sankalp Patra: Before the release, Babulal Marandi makes a big announcement, 500 rupees gas cylinders and 2.87 lakh people will get government jobs

National News

BJP’s Sankalp Patra: Before the release, Babulal Marandi makes a big announcement, 500 rupees gas cylinders and 2.87 lakh people will get government jobs

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto in Ranchi

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto in Ranchi

in 5 hours

West Bengal: Accused of gang rape of a child was beaten to death, another surrendered out of fear

National News

West Bengal: Accused of gang rape of a child was beaten to death, another surrendered out of fear

in 4 hours

From November 1, these big changes have taken place in UPI, online payment users must know the new rules

National News

From November 1, these big changes have taken place in UPI, online payment users must know the new rules

in 4 hours

From Same-Sex Marriage to Abolition of Article 370 and Electoral Bonds, CJI DY Chandrachud has taken these 10 major decisions

National News

From Same-Sex Marriage to Abolition of Article 370 and Electoral Bonds, CJI DY Chandrachud has taken these 10 major decisions

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.