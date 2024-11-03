West Bengal: Accused of gang rape of a child was beaten to death, another surrendered out of fear

According to the police, the girl went missing on Friday evening, and during the search operation, it was found that she was last seen with Mona Roy. The police said that after some time, the girl’s body was found floating in a local pond. Meanwhile, the locals caught hold of Roy and tied him to a tree. The mob then beat him to death.

How was he caught? A large contingent of police was deployed in the area to handle the situation. According to sources, the accused was a resident of the same area. He was caught by the locals when he was trying to dispose of the girl’s body in the water.