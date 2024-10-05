scriptWest Bengal Durga Puja: Where Las Vegas and Thailand meet | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

West Bengal Durga Puja: Where Las Vegas and Thailand meet

Kolkata’s Durga Puja, famous for its theme-based puja pandals, will showcase a glimpse of White House and Las Vegas this year. Santosh Mitra Square, which created a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir last year, has built a pandal based on the theme of Las Vegas’ Sphere this year. Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Park’s puja pandal will display a glimpse of the White House, and Salt Lake’s BJ Block will showcase a glimpse of Thailand.

KolkataOct 05, 2024 / 06:00 pm

Patrika Desk

पश्चिम बंगाल दुर्गोत्सव: कहीं लॉस वेगास तो कहीं थाईलैंड की झलक

पश्चिम बंगाल दुर्गोत्सव: कहीं लॉस वेगास तो कहीं थाईलैंड की झलक

Kolkata’s Durga Puja, famous for its theme-based puja pandals, will showcase a glimpse of the White House and Las Vegas this year. Santosh Mitra Square, which created a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir last year, has built a pandal based on the theme of Las Vegas’ Sphere this year. Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Park’s puja pandal will display a glimpse of the White House, and Salt Lake’s BJ Block will showcase a glimpse of Thailand. Shri Bhumi Sporting’s puja pandal will display a replica of Tirupati’s Venkateshwar Swami Temple. Organizers say that this year’s Durga Puja will focus on themes that are relevant to contemporary issues. Santosh Mitra Square’s organizers, including BJP councilor Sajal Ghosh, said that their puja theme usually centers around contemporary issues. Secretary Sajal Ghosh said that they will display slogans like ‘Justice for Abhaya’ along with images of diyas burning on a spherical surface. The puja committee has also displayed an idol of the goddess with her face covered, symbolizing the protest against the Rizwanur Rehman murder case.

Bhawanipur’s puja pandal showcases a glimpse of Rajasthan’s tradition

Bhawanipur’s Abasar Sarvajanin Durga Puja Committee has tried to showcase a glimpse of Rajasthan’s tradition. Organizer Gopi Thakkar said that no iron or bamboo has been used in the puja pandal, and the entire structure has been made of wood. The idol of Durga has also been designed according to Rajasthan’s tradition. Shri Bhumi Sporting Puja Committee is led by Agnimitra Minister Sujit Bose. Committee member Divyendu Goswami said that people will appreciate their presentation, and there will be a record crowd this year.

Focus on America’s election

Mohammed Ali Park’s Durga Puja committee has focused on the American presidential election this year, with a replica of the White House. Last year, the committee created a replica of Kedarnath Temple, which was highly appreciated by the public. This year, they are building a replica of the White House, which will be the center of attention during the American election season. Meanwhile, Salt Lake’s BJ Block will showcase a glimpse of Thailand, with a 70-foot-tall Buddha idol inspired by the Big Buddha statue in Ang Thong Province.

Protest against RG Kar Medical College incident

The ‘Lajja’ titled puja pandal, set up by Shri Shri Saraswati and Kali Mata Mandir Parishad in the Kankurgachi area, has protested against the RG Kar Medical College incident. A spokesperson for the committee said that as soon as visitors enter the pandal, they will see the goddess covering her face, with a female corpse lying in front of her. The goddess’s lion has also been depicted with its head bowed in sorrow. A white robe and stethoscope (symbols of the medical profession) have been displayed next to the idol. The spokesperson said that this is a protest against the violence and attacks against women, from the Kamduni and Hanskhali incidents to the recent RG Kar tragedy. Our protest is against the cruel attack on our daughter’s doctor and the lack of justice in the case.

News / National News / West Bengal Durga Puja: Where Las Vegas and Thailand meet

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

in 1 hour

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

in 1 hour

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

in 55 minutes

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Cyber Frauds: No More Fear of Cybercriminals, Government Launches New System to Stop Fake Calls

National News

Cyber Frauds: No More Fear of Cybercriminals, Government Launches New System to Stop Fake Calls

46 minutes ago

Encounter: Two Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Killed, Search Operation Underway in Kupwara

National News

Encounter: Two Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Killed, Search Operation Underway in Kupwara

59 minutes ago

Haryana Elections: Voting underway on all 90 seats today, fate of 1031 candidates to be sealed in EVM

National News

Haryana Elections: Voting underway on all 90 seats today, fate of 1031 candidates to be sealed in EVM

1 hour ago

Helicopter Crash in Bihar! Engine Failed While Delivering Relief Materials

National News

Helicopter Crash in Bihar! Engine Failed While Delivering Relief Materials

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.