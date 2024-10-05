West Bengal Durga Puja: Where Las Vegas and Thailand meet

Bhawanipur’s puja pandal showcases a glimpse of Rajasthan’s tradition Bhawanipur’s Abasar Sarvajanin Durga Puja Committee has tried to showcase a glimpse of Rajasthan’s tradition. Organizer Gopi Thakkar said that no iron or bamboo has been used in the puja pandal, and the entire structure has been made of wood. The idol of Durga has also been designed according to Rajasthan’s tradition. Shri Bhumi Sporting Puja Committee is led by Agnimitra Minister Sujit Bose. Committee member Divyendu Goswami said that people will appreciate their presentation, and there will be a record crowd this year.
Focus on America’s election Mohammed Ali Park’s Durga Puja committee has focused on the American presidential election this year, with a replica of the White House. Last year, the committee created a replica of Kedarnath Temple, which was highly appreciated by the public. This year, they are building a replica of the White House, which will be the center of attention during the American election season. Meanwhile, Salt Lake’s BJ Block will showcase a glimpse of Thailand, with a 70-foot-tall Buddha idol inspired by the Big Buddha statue in Ang Thong Province.
Protest against RG Kar Medical College incident The ‘Lajja’ titled puja pandal, set up by Shri Shri Saraswati and Kali Mata Mandir Parishad in the Kankurgachi area, has protested against the RG Kar Medical College incident. A spokesperson for the committee said that as soon as visitors enter the pandal, they will see the goddess covering her face, with a female corpse lying in front of her. The goddess’s lion has also been depicted with its head bowed in sorrow. A white robe and stethoscope (symbols of the medical profession) have been displayed next to the idol. The spokesperson said that this is a protest against the violence and attacks against women, from the Kamduni and Hanskhali incidents to the recent RG Kar tragedy. Our protest is against the cruel attack on our daughter’s doctor and the lack of justice in the case.