16 December 2025,

Tuesday

National News

West Bengal: EC removes over 58 lakh names from electoral rolls, including 24 lakh deceased voters

The continuous uproar regarding SIR persists in West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has removed over 58 lakh names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Kolkata

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

SIR Voter List West Bengal

Amidst the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, a controversy continues to brew. The state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has repeatedly made sharp remarks regarding the deletion of names during the SIR. In the midst of all this, a total of 58 lakh names have been removed from the draft voter list of the state following the SIR.

19 Lakh Transferred, 12 Lakh Also Out as 'Missing'

Out of the names removed from the voter list, 24 lakh belonged to deceased individuals. Additionally, 19 lakh voters had transferred to different locations. Among the deleted names, 12 lakh were marked as "missing" and 1.3 lakh as "duplicates."

First Phase of SIR Completed, Objections Can Be Filed If Name is Deleted

The first phase of the Special Intensive Revision concluded with the publication of the draft list. Those whose names have been erroneously removed from the draft list can now file objections and request amendments.

Final List to be Released in February 2026

After considering these objections, the final list will be published in February of the next year. Following the release of the final list, the Bengal Assembly elections are expected to be announced. The last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal was conducted in 2002.

Mamata Banerjee Has Been Aggressive Regarding SIR

Mamata Banerjee has been consistently critical of the Election Commission and the SIR. She recently delivered a very sharp speech at a rally organised in Krishnanagar (Mamata Banerjee), stating, "Elections are coming. Mothers and sisters will be scared and threatened. I want to ask, will you snatch the rights of mothers and sisters in the name of 'SIR'?"

She also alleged that police would be called from Delhi during the elections to intimidate and threaten mothers and sisters. Along with this, challenging the women, she said, "Mothers and sisters, if your names are deleted, you have weapons, don't you? Weapons used while cooking. If your names are deleted, you won't tolerate it, will you?" She also appealed to the men, saying that the women will fight, and you will stand behind them like a shield. Now the question is, will the Mamata Banerjee government remain silent on the removal of 58 lakh voters' names?

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 12:29 pm

English News / National News / West Bengal: EC removes over 58 lakh names from electoral rolls, including 24 lakh deceased voters

