West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

Ignoring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose arrived on Friday to visit the violence-affected areas of Murshidabad and Malda.

KolkataApr 18, 2025 / 12:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Recent violence in West Bengal has created a political storm. Ignoring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited violence-affected areas of Murshidabad and Malda on Friday. He aimed to meet affected families in relief camps and understand the situation on the ground. Meanwhile, the state BJP has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Bengal and respond to Mamata Banerjee’s accusations, in which she blamed Shah for the Murshidabad violence.
Governor Bose met victims in relief camps in Malda and assessed the areas affected by the violence that erupted over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He also discussed riot control measures with district administration officials. According to Raj Bhavan, Bose’s visit aims to uncover the truth behind the violence. On Thursday, some displaced families were brought to Raj Bhavan by BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, where they met with the Governor.

Mamata Banerjee’s Request Ignored

Mamata Banerjee had requested the Governor to postpone his visit. She stated, “Peace has been restored, but the administration is still working to regain public trust. I could have gone, but I will go at the right time. I request the Governor and others to wait a few days.” Despite this, Bose decided to proceed with his visit.

BJP Calls for Amit Shah’s Intervention

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning a visit by Amit Shah. A BJP leader stated, “We have requested the Home Minister to come to Bengal and respond to Mamata’s accusations. We hope he will come soon and bring the truth about the Murshidabad violence before the public.” However, the date and location of Shah’s visit are yet to be decided. The BJP wants Shah’s visit to precede Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit, where he may attend a GAIL event in Ranaghat, Nadia, this month. The BJP believes that if Shah clarifies the situation first, and then Modi confirms his stance, it will significantly impact Mamata.
This violence in Bengal has become a focal point of discussion, not only administratively but also politically. Mamata’s accusations, the Governor’s visit, and the BJP’s strategy have further heated up the state’s political atmosphere.

