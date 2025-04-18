West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

Governor Bose met victims in relief camps in Malda and assessed the areas affected by the violence that erupted over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He also discussed riot control measures with district administration officials. According to Raj Bhavan, Bose’s visit aims to uncover the truth behind the violence. On Thursday, some displaced families were brought to Raj Bhavan by BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, where they met with the Governor.

#WATCH | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose arrives at Sealdah railway station; from here, he will travel to violence-affected Malda. pic.twitter.com/TaShLKi7q0 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2025 Mamata Banerjee's Request Ignored Mamata Banerjee had requested the Governor to postpone his visit. She stated, "Peace has been restored, but the administration is still working to regain public trust. I could have gone, but I will go at the right time. I request the Governor and others to wait a few days." Despite this, Bose decided to proceed with his visit.

BJP Calls for Amit Shah’s Intervention Meanwhile, the BJP is planning a visit by Amit Shah. A BJP leader stated, “We have requested the Home Minister to come to Bengal and respond to Mamata’s accusations. We hope he will come soon and bring the truth about the Murshidabad violence before the public.” However, the date and location of Shah’s visit are yet to be decided. The BJP wants Shah’s visit to precede Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit, where he may attend a GAIL event in Ranaghat, Nadia, this month. The BJP believes that if Shah clarifies the situation first, and then Modi confirms his stance, it will significantly impact Mamata.