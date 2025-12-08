Western Disturbance Active: Cold Wave Alert Issued for December 8-11, Severe Cold Expected in These States

Cold wave warning issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)
The effect of winter has now started to be seen in many states of the country. This year, more severe cold is predicted than in previous years, and many states are already experiencing biting cold in the mornings and nights. Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance has become active. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for many states on December 8, 9, 10, and 11. This will lead to severe cold.
After its arrival, cold has started showing its effect in Rajasthan. Now, a Western Disturbance has become active in Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the effect of cold will persist in Rajasthan on December 8, 9, 10, and 11. However, no significant drop in temperature is expected during this period. Dense fog will prevail in some districts in the morning. Nevertheless, the sun will shine during the day, and the weather will remain dry.
With the activation of the Western Disturbance, the impact of winter will increase. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that a cold wave will blow in isolated parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha on December 8, 9, 10, and 11. A cold wave alert has also been issued for the hilly states during this period. A cold wave alert is in effect for Madhya Pradesh on December 8 and 9.
The effect of winter is also visible in the country's capital, Delhi. According to the alert from the Meteorological Department, no significant drop in temperature is expected in Delhi for the next 4 days. However, fog is anticipated in some areas during the morning hours.
