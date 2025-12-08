Western Disturbance Active: Cold Wave Alert Issued for December 8-11, Severe Cold Expected in These States

After its arrival, cold has started showing its effect in Rajasthan. Now, a Western Disturbance has become active in Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the effect of cold will persist in Rajasthan on December 8, 9, 10, and 11. However, no significant drop in temperature is expected during this period. Dense fog will prevail in some districts in the morning. Nevertheless, the sun will shine during the day, and the weather will remain dry.