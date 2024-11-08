What is BH Number Plate: Know the Benefits and Disadvantages of Getting a BH Number Plate?

Who gets a BH Number Plate? BH number plates are only available to select individuals. Note that only state government and central government employees can apply for a BH number plate. Apart from this, employees working in the defense sector can also apply for it. Bank employees can also get a BH number plate. Administrative service employees can also apply for it. Similarly, employees of private firms with offices in four or more states or union territories can also apply for it.
What are the Benefits and Disadvantages? The benefit of a BH number plate is more for those whose work involves frequent travel. Or, it can be said that for those who have to shift to another city now and then. Such individuals do not need to re-register their vehicle in another state. Because a BH number plate is valid all over India. With this number plate, you can take your vehicle anywhere in India. The only disadvantage is that it is not available to everyone. Moreover, transport vehicles cannot be used it.
How to Get a BH Number Plate? To get a BH number plate, you first need to log in to the Vahan portal of MoRTH. Then, you need to fill out Form 20. Private firm employees need to fill out Form 16. You also need to provide your work certificate and employee ID. After that, the state authority will verify your eligibility. Then, you need to select the BH series. After that, you need to deposit the required documents. After getting approval from the RTO office, you need to pay the fees. Then, a BH series number will be generated for your vehicle.