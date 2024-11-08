What is BH Number Plate: Know the Benefits and Disadvantages of Getting a BH Number Plate?

Who gets a BH Number Plate? BH number plates are only available to select individuals. Note that only state government and central government employees can apply for a BH number plate. Apart from this, employees working in the defense sector can also apply for it. Bank employees can also get a BH number plate. Administrative service employees can also apply for it. Similarly, employees of private firms with offices in four or more states or union territories can also apply for it.

What are the Benefits and Disadvantages? The benefit of a BH number plate is more for those whose work involves frequent travel. Or, it can be said that for those who have to shift to another city now and then. Such individuals do not need to re-register their vehicle in another state. Because a BH number plate is valid all over India. With this number plate, you can take your vehicle anywhere in India. The only disadvantage is that it is not available to everyone. Moreover, transport vehicles cannot be used it.