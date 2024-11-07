What is OROP, PM Modi says lakhs of pensioners benefited

On the occasion of the implementation of OROP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media, saying that this scheme is a tribute to our brave soldiers and ex-servicemen who have made sacrifices. Today, it has been 10 years since OROP was implemented.

Gratitude to the Nation’s Heroes Those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our country. The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing the long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation’s gratitude towards our heroes. You will be delighted to know that over the past decade, lakhs of pensioners and their families have benefited from this historic initiative. Beyond numbers, OROP represents the government’s commitment to the welfare of our armed forces.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s Post Defense Minister Rajnath Singh posted on social media, saying that OROP is an important pillar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy towards the armed forces. Under his leadership, the government is committed to taking care of soldiers and their families. The implementation of OROP has benefited over 25 lakh ex-servicemen. The country’s commitment to its ex-servicemen has been fulfilled, and we are grateful to the Prime Minister.