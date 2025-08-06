WhatsApp Launches New Safety Tool, Takes Action Against 6.8 Million Accounts

WhatsApp Safety Overview: Amidst a rise in online scams and cyber fraud, WhatsApp has introduced a new safety feature in India called 'Safety Overview'. This tool is activated when an unknown person adds you to a WhatsApp group.
This feature lets you know who created the group, how many members it has, and provides essential safety precautions. Notifications from the group will remain off until you decide to join, allowing you to make an informed decision without pressure.
This step will help prevent scams where people are added to groups unexpectedly and sent fraudulent links or fake job offers.
WhatsApp and its parent company Meta's security teams have banned over 6.8 million (68 lakh) accounts this year. These accounts were linked to various scam centres, mostly active in South Asia. In many cases, these scam operations are linked to organised crime, where forced labourers are made to carry out cyber fraud.
Recently, Meta, WhatsApp, and OpenAI collaborated to bust a large fraud network operating in Cambodia. This network used chatbots to build trust before soliciting cryptocurrency payments from victims.
Although the company is constantly improving its safety tools, it is crucial for every user to remain vigilant. Be wary of suspicious messages, unknown calls, or get-rich-quick schemes.
Some essential WhatsApp settings everyone should use: