6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

WhatsApp Launches New Safety Tool, Takes Action Against 6.8 Million Accounts

WhatsApp has launched a new safety feature in India, 'Safety Overview', to combat online fraud and cybercrimes. Learn what this new feature is and how it works.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

WhatsApp Safety Overview
WhatsApp Safety Overview (Image: Meta)

WhatsApp Safety Overview: Amidst a rise in online scams and cyber fraud, WhatsApp has introduced a new safety feature in India called 'Safety Overview'. This tool is activated when an unknown person adds you to a WhatsApp group.

What is WhatsApp Safety Overview?

This feature lets you know who created the group, how many members it has, and provides essential safety precautions. Notifications from the group will remain off until you decide to join, allowing you to make an informed decision without pressure.

This step will help prevent scams where people are added to groups unexpectedly and sent fraudulent links or fake job offers.

Action Taken Against 6.8 Million Fake Accounts

WhatsApp and its parent company Meta's security teams have banned over 6.8 million (68 lakh) accounts this year. These accounts were linked to various scam centres, mostly active in South Asia. In many cases, these scam operations are linked to organised crime, where forced labourers are made to carry out cyber fraud.

Recently, Meta, WhatsApp, and OpenAI collaborated to bust a large fraud network operating in Cambodia. This network used chatbots to build trust before soliciting cryptocurrency payments from victims.

The Urgent Need for User Vigilance

Although the company is constantly improving its safety tools, it is crucial for every user to remain vigilant. Be wary of suspicious messages, unknown calls, or get-rich-quick schemes.

Some essential WhatsApp settings everyone should use:

  • Privacy Checkup: Decide who can call and message you.
  • Two-Step Verification: This will further secure your account.
  • Silence unknown callers to avoid spam calls.
  • Immediately block and report suspicious messages.
  • Most Importantly: Always use the official WhatsApp app.

How to Use the Safety Tool?

  • If an unknown person adds you to a group, the Safety Overview screen will appear immediately.
  • This screen will provide you with information about the group and safety advice.
  • You can choose to leave the group without opening it.
  • You will not receive any notifications from that group until you join.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 04:16 pm

English News / National News / WhatsApp Launches New Safety Tool, Takes Action Against 6.8 Million Accounts
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.