WhatsApp Scam Alert: One Photo Could Empty Your Bank Account

Cybercriminals are now employing a method where simply viewing a picture can empty your entire bank account.

May 19, 2025 / 01:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Cyber fraud methods are becoming increasingly sophisticated and alarming. A new scam has emerged where simply viewing a photo from an unknown number on WhatsApp can empty your bank account. This information is crucial for all WhatsApp users.

What is this new scam?

In this scam, cybercriminals send a seemingly innocuous photo from an unknown WhatsApp number. This photo contains a malicious code. Opening the photo activates this code, granting the hacker access to your phone.
This gives cybercriminals complete control over your device, including access to your camera, gallery, and banking apps. Importantly, even if you have implemented security measures like two-factor authentication, these can be bypassed. This means that even with OTP or fingerprint security on your banking app, criminals can still access and transfer money from your account without your knowledge.

How is the account emptied?

Once phone access is gained, the hacker can read your SMS messages to obtain OTPs.

The hacker gains access to UPI apps and net banking information.

Personal details such as Aadhaar, PAN, and passwords can be stolen through phishing.
The hacker uses this information to steal money from your bank account.

How to avoid this scam?

Do not open any messages, photos, or links from unknown numbers.

Install an antivirus or security app on your phone.
Update WhatsApp privacy settings – only allow media to be received from contacts.

Use separate PINs for banking apps and change passwords regularly.

If you see any suspicious activity, immediately report it to your bank and the cyber crime cell.

What to do if you have accidentally opened the photo?

Immediately put your phone into airplane mode.

Log out of banking apps and change passwords.

Call your bank and place a hold on your account.
File a complaint with your nearest cyber crime police station or at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Report any suspicious activity immediately to the cyber crime helpline number 1930.

