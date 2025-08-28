WhatsApp to Issue RTO and Marriage Certificates: Delhi Govt Plan

Obtaining government documents often involves spending hours navigating government offices and waiting in long queues. However, this is set to change for Delhi residents. Soon, Delhiites will no longer need to visit government offices to obtain essential documents such as marriage certificates, driving licenses, or caste certificates. The Delhi government is launching a new platform called 'WhatsApp Governance' on WhatsApp. Through this platform, people will be able to verify necessary documents and download their certificates directly via WhatsApp.
A senior official stated that this WhatsApp Governance service will allow Delhi residents to access services from various government departments through their WhatsApp accounts. They added that this will make accessing services easier and more transparent. The official explained that initially, 25-30 services will be available on the platform, including marriage certificates, driving licenses, and caste certificates.
More services will be added later. It is worth noting that the previous Aam Aadmi Party government had launched a doorstep delivery scheme offering over 30 services at home, but this scheme has been inactive for over a year and is now being considered for complete closure.
To obtain these certificates, users will need to send "Hey" to a specific government-issued number. Following this, they can access different departments to apply for their required services and fill out forms. After verification of documents, certificates can be downloaded via WhatsApp using a QR code. The platform will also feature an AI chatbot that will function in both Hindi and English, providing information on schemes through text, photos, and videos.
Officials stated that the government may also involve Meta in this project, and work is currently underway. They also mentioned that a tender will be issued for eligible WhatsApp Business Solution providers and Meta partners for this scheme.