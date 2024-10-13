Who is Daya Nayak, the Encounter Specialist on the Baba Siddique Case?

Who is Encounter Specialist Daya? Daya Nayak, known as the Encounter Specialist, had a very difficult childhood. He hails from Karnataka. His family’s financial condition was poor. After completing seventh grade from a Kannada school, he came to Mumbai in 1979. Here, he got a job as a table cleaner in a hotel. The hotel owner even sponsored his graduation. Before that, he had also worked as a plumber for a salary of 3000 rupees.

More than 87 Encounters In 1995, Daya started his journey as a police officer. His first posting was at the Juhu police station. On December 31, while on duty, he received information about two gangsters from the Chhota Rajan gang. When Daya went to arrest them, they opened fire on him. In retaliation, Daya killed both gangsters. This was his first encounter. He thought he would be fired from his job, but instead, he has carried out more than 87 encounters so far. Between 1999 and 2003, Daya eliminated the Chhota Rajan gang.