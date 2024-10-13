scriptWho is Daya Nayak, the Encounter Specialist on the Baba Siddique Case? | Latest News | Patrika News
Who is Daya Nayak, the Encounter Specialist on the Baba Siddique Case?

The investigation of the Baba Siddique murder case in Mumbai is being led by Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak.

New DelhiOct 13, 2024 / 07:00 pm

Patrika Desk

The murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique has once again brought Mumbai police inspector Daya Nayak into the limelight. The Mumbai Crime Branch has been handed over the investigation of the case. Daya Nayak is leading the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Who is Encounter Specialist Daya?

Daya Nayak, known as the Encounter Specialist, had a very difficult childhood. He hails from Karnataka. His family’s financial condition was poor. After completing seventh grade from a Kannada school, he came to Mumbai in 1979. Here, he got a job as a table cleaner in a hotel. The hotel owner even sponsored his graduation. Before that, he had also worked as a plumber for a salary of 3000 rupees.

More than 87 Encounters

In 1995, Daya started his journey as a police officer. His first posting was at the Juhu police station. On December 31, while on duty, he received information about two gangsters from the Chhota Rajan gang. When Daya went to arrest them, they opened fire on him. In retaliation, Daya killed both gangsters. This was his first encounter. He thought he would be fired from his job, but instead, he has carried out more than 87 encounters so far. Between 1999 and 2003, Daya eliminated the Chhota Rajan gang.

