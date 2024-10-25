scriptWho is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly? | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

Haryana News: A special session of the 15th Haryana Assembly was held today. Harvinder Kalyan, the MLA from Garhounda, has been elected as the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly.

Chandigarh HaryanaOct 25, 2024 / 04:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Harvinder Kalyan: A special session of the 15th Haryana Assembly was held today. Harvinder Kalyan, the MLA from Garhounda, has been elected as the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly. His name was proposed by CM Nayab Singh Saini and was supported by Cabinet Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa. With this, Harvinder Kalyan has become the 18th Speaker of the 15th Haryana Assembly. Meanwhile, Krishna Midha, who was elected as an MLA from Jeed, has been made the Deputy Speaker. Harvinder Kalyan has been elected as an MLA from Garhounda for the third time in a row. He belongs to the Road community. It was speculated that Harvinder Kalyan might be made the Speaker since no MLA from the Road community was given a place in the Nayab cabinet.

Started Political Career at Youth Congress

Harvinder Kalyan is considered close to the former Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP has won all the assembly constituencies in the Karnal seat, which is a significant achievement. Harvinder Kalyan started his political career at the Youth Congress. Later, he joined the BSP and contested the 2009 assembly elections but lost. He then joined the BJP and won his first seat in 2014 when the party came to power in Haryana. Harvinder Kalyan has maintained his winning streak in 2019 and 2024 as well. It is worth noting that when Manohar Lal Khattar became the CM of Haryana, there was a demand to make Harvinder Kalyan a minister, but it did not happen.

BJP Forms Government

In the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP won 48 seats out of 90. With this, the BJP has successfully formed its government in the state for the third time in a row. The Congress won 37 seats. The oath-taking ceremony of the CM was held in Panchkula. Now, Harvinder Kalyan, the MLA from Garhounda, has been elected as the Speaker of the Assembly, and Krishna Midha has been made the Deputy Speaker.

News / National News / Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

Special

Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

in 3 hours

Medical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case

National News

Medical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case

2 hours ago

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

Bollywood

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

18 hours ago

India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

in 38 minutes

Latest National News

India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

National News

India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

in 5 hours

Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

National News

Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

in 5 hours

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

National News

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

in 5 hours

Launch of AI Models in Hindi Language, Jensen Huang Says India Will Export AI in Future

National News

Launch of AI Models in Hindi Language, Jensen Huang Says India Will Export AI in Future

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.