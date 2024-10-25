Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

Started Political Career at Youth Congress Harvinder Kalyan is considered close to the former Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP has won all the assembly constituencies in the Karnal seat, which is a significant achievement. Harvinder Kalyan started his political career at the Youth Congress. Later, he joined the BSP and contested the 2009 assembly elections but lost. He then joined the BJP and won his first seat in 2014 when the party came to power in Haryana. Harvinder Kalyan has maintained his winning streak in 2019 and 2024 as well. It is worth noting that when Manohar Lal Khattar became the CM of Haryana, there was a demand to make Harvinder Kalyan a minister, but it did not happen.

BJP Forms Government In the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP won 48 seats out of 90. With this, the BJP has successfully formed its government in the state for the third time in a row. The Congress won 37 seats. The oath-taking ceremony of the CM was held in Panchkula. Now, Harvinder Kalyan, the MLA from Garhounda, has been elected as the Speaker of the Assembly, and Krishna Midha has been made the Deputy Speaker.