Who is Minta Devi? Opposition MPs protest wearing T-shirts bearing her name

Minta Devi's name is on the voter list in Arjanipur village, Daraunda Assembly constituency, Siwan district. The list shows her age as 124 years, and her name has been added for the first time. Minta Devi's name emerged after the Election Commission completed the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's presentation of evidence of alleged manipulation and fraud in the voter lists.