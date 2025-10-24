Who was Vaishnav Krishnakumar, recipient of UAE Golden Visa, who died of cardiac arrest?

Vaishnav Krishnakumar (Image: X)
A shining star in the dazzling life of Dubai has suddenly been extinguished. Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a mere 18-year-old who was a recipient of the UAE's prestigious Golden Visa, passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest just a day after Diwali. He collapsed during Diwali celebrations at Dubai International Academic City and was declared dead by doctors upon arrival at the hospital. Vaishnav's demise is not only an irreparable loss for his family but also a shocking tragedy for the entire Indian community.
Vaishnav, a resident of Chenithala, Alappuzha, Kerala, was born and raised in Dubai. His father, VG Krishnakumar, has been working in Dubai for the past 20 years, while his mother, Vidhu Krishnakumar, is a teacher at GEMS Our Own Indian School. Vaishnav was part of a happy family with his younger sister, Vrishti. But Vaishnav was no ordinary teenager. He topped his class in CBSE Class 12th by scoring 97.4 percent, achieving full marks in Marketing and Entrepreneurship.
He was awarded the UAE Golden Visa for his excellence, which allows foreign students to reside, work, and study for five or ten years without a local sponsor. Vaishnav, a former Head Boy and Chairman of the School Council at GEMS School, was the President of the Model United Nations (MUN) club. He completed internships at several Dubai-based companies and ran projects on financial advice, lifestyle motivation, and workout routines on social media. A first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai, Vaishnav was called a "tycoon in the making" by his classmates. He dreamt of having a Dubai Metro station named after him one day.
On the evening of October 22, 2025, a day after Diwali, Vaishnav suddenly collapsed during celebrations at Dubai International Academic City. According to the family, he was immediately rushed to the hospital by ambulance, but doctors declared him "death on arrival." The cause was cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, Vaishnav had no prior cardiac issues. The Dubai Police Forensic Department is conducting further investigations.
As the news of Vaishnav's death spread, a trend in his name emerged on social media. GEMS School issued a circular expressing their condolences and postponed the Pink Day, Family First Carnival, and Open House events in his memory. The School Principal described him as "an ideal student and friend" who was always striving to improve himself. Middlesex University issued a statement saying, "Vaishnav was a valued member of our student community. His passing is a deep sorrow."
Vaishnav's parents, VG and Vidhu Krishnakumar, and his sister Vrishti are devastated by this tragedy. The family originally hails from Kerala, and the body is being sent to India. The funeral will take place in Kerala. Relatives stated that Vaishnav was born and raised in Dubai and most of his friends were from here.
