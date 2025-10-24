Who was Vaishnav Krishnakumar, recipient of UAE Golden Visa, who died of cardiac arrest?

He was awarded the UAE Golden Visa for his excellence, which allows foreign students to reside, work, and study for five or ten years without a local sponsor. Vaishnav, a former Head Boy and Chairman of the School Council at GEMS School, was the President of the Model United Nations (MUN) club. He completed internships at several Dubai-based companies and ran projects on financial advice, lifestyle motivation, and workout routines on social media. A first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai, Vaishnav was called a "tycoon in the making" by his classmates. He dreamt of having a Dubai Metro station named after him one day.