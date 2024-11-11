script‘Why are crackers banned only on Diwali?’ Supreme Court asks Delhi Police | &#39;Why are crackers banned only on Diwali? Supreme Court asks Delhi Police | Latest News | Patrika News
'Why are crackers banned only on Diwali?' Supreme Court asks Delhi Police

The Supreme Court said that no one promotes pollution. This is also a matter of people’s right to health. The SC has asked the Delhi Government to consider banning crackers throughout the year.

New DelhiNov 11, 2024 / 04:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Supreme Court Questions to Delhi Police on Crackers Ban: The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the ban on crackers only on Diwali and has asked several big questions to the Delhi Police. The SC said that the ban on crackers is just an eyewash. Does anyone have the fundamental right to pollute? Crackers are being burst not only on Diwali but also during weddings and election victories, what action has the police taken against them? The ban should be implemented throughout the year.
The Supreme Court has ordered the Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special task force to enforce the ban on crackers and to stop their online sale as well. The court said, ‘Does the Delhi Police claim that the ban on crackers has been implemented in Delhi? The Supreme Court said that there was a ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of crackers. Has the police imposed a ban on the sale, what you have seized is likely to be the raw material for crackers?’
The Supreme Court said that no one promotes pollution. This is also a matter of people’s right to health. The SC has asked the Delhi Government to consider banning crackers throughout the year. The Delhi Police Commissioner has been asked to file a personal affidavit in this regard.

