‘Why are crackers banned only on Diwali?’ Supreme Court asks Delhi Police

The Supreme Court has ordered the Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special task force to enforce the ban on crackers and to stop their online sale as well. The court said, ‘Does the Delhi Police claim that the ban on crackers has been implemented in Delhi? The Supreme Court said that there was a ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of crackers. Has the police imposed a ban on the sale, what you have seized is likely to be the raw material for crackers?’

The Supreme Court said that no one promotes pollution. This is also a matter of people’s right to health. The SC has asked the Delhi Government to consider banning crackers throughout the year. The Delhi Police Commissioner has been asked to file a personal affidavit in this regard.