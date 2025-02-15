scriptCRPF jawan from Rajasthan shoots 10 comrades in Manipur before taking own life – but why? | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

CRPF jawan from Rajasthan shoots 10 comrades in Manipur before taking own life – but why?

His actions, just five days after arriving in Manipur, have raised many questions. He is survived by his wife, Anita, 14-year-old daughter Ekta, and 9-year-old son Amit.

JhunjhunuFeb 15, 2025 / 12:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Imphal CRPF Camp Shootout: A horrific incident shocked the nation on Thursday at 8:20 PM in Imphal West district, Manipur. Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Meghwal from Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, opened fire on his own unit personnel. Sub-Inspector Tilak Raj and Constable Rajiv Ranjan died on the spot, while eight other personnel sustained serious injuries. Meghwal subsequently committed suicide using his service rifle.

Who was Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Meghwal…?

A resident of Bigodana village, Pilani, Jhunjhunu, Sanjay Kumar joined the CRPF in 2003. He was a Head Constable in the 120th Battalion and had recently been transferred from Meghalaya to Manipur. His actions, just five days after arriving in Manipur, have raised many questions. He is survived by his wife, Anita, 14-year-old daughter Ekta, and 9-year-old son Amit.

Why did the shooting happen…?

A thorough investigation is underway. Experts suggest that the incident could be attributed to mental stress, pressure from the posting, an internal dispute within the camp, an internal conspiracy, or a conflict. The matter is being investigated seriously.
The injured personnel have been admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. While the CRPF is yet to release an official statement, investigations into the cause of the incident have been expedited. Meghwal’s body is being transported to his ancestral village, Bigodana, via Delhi. The funeral is expected to take place by this afternoon. The village is in mourning, and his family is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

