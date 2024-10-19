Why this Indian tribe mourns on Diwali

Tribe Weird Tradition on Diwali: Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya is celebrated as Diwali or Deepawali across the country and the world. Diwali is a festival of joy. Not only in India, but wherever Indians live, they celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm. Did you know that there is a tribe in India that does not celebrate this festival with joy, but with mourning? Instead of remembering God, they remember their deceased loved ones on this day, which is why they celebrate Diwali as a mourning ceremony.
This tribe is found in these states of India
The Tharu tribe, which has this unique tradition, lives in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and UP, as well as in Nepal. The Tharu tribe is named after the Thar Desert in Rajasthan. The descendants of the Tharu tribe are considered to be Rajputs. They are one of India’s major tribes and have many unique and strange beliefs.
The tradition of mourning on Diwali
While the whole world is immersed in joy on Diwali, this tribe mourns the loss of their loved ones. This tradition of the Tharu tribe is quite astonishing. The reason behind it will leave you stunned. Instead of celebrating Diwali, they mourn the loss of their loved ones on this day.
How the Tharu tribe mourns their loved ones
According to a report by Britannica, there are over 1.7 lakh people from the Tharu tribe living in India and 1.5 lakh in Nepal. Reports suggest that on Diwali, the Tharu tribe remembers their deceased family members and prepares a doll in their memory. They then burn the doll on Diwali and invite all family members to their homes for a feast. Apart from mourning on Diwali, the Tharu tribe has a unique tradition where women are considered the head of the family in their Rana, Khatouliya, and Dagaura clans.