Why this Indian tribe mourns on Diwali

This tribe is found in these states of India The Tharu tribe, which has this unique tradition, lives in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and UP, as well as in Nepal. The Tharu tribe is named after the Thar Desert in Rajasthan. The descendants of the Tharu tribe are considered to be Rajputs. They are one of India’s major tribes and have many unique and strange beliefs.

The Tharu tribe does not celebrate Diwali, but Divali, and remembers their deceased loved ones on this day. The tradition of mourning on Diwali While the whole world is immersed in joy on Diwali, this tribe mourns the loss of their loved ones. This tradition of the Tharu tribe is quite astonishing. The reason behind it will leave you stunned. Instead of celebrating Diwali, they mourn the loss of their loved ones on this day.