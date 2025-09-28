Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Wife of Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, files FIR against all accused in suspected death case in Singapore

The wife of Assam's singer Zubeen Garg has filed an FIR with the CID in the case of his suspicious death in Singapore, expressing apprehension of a conspiracy.

2 min read

Guwahati

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg (Image: IANS)

The case of the suspected death of Assam's famous singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has taken a new turn. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has filed an FIR against all potential accused with the Assam CID. The family has expressed apprehension of a conspiracy, and the investigation has now intensified.

What is the whole matter?

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore while scuba diving. He was there for the North East India Festival. Initially, it was considered an accident, but the family has filed a complaint, terming it a conspiracy. The FIR includes the names of Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sharma, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and others present in Singapore. According to sources, Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen's sister Pami Borthakur, and his uncle filed this complaint via email.

CM issues Look Out Notice

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the case in a conversation with the media on Saturday. He informed that a Look Out Notice has been issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta. These notices are being ensured with the help of Interpol so that the accused cannot flee to any other country. The CM said, "All FIRs have been handed over to the CID, and a joint case is being registered for a thorough investigation." Summons have been delivered to Singapore through the Indian Embassy.

Beginning of the case

Initially, the first FIR was registered at the Morigaon Police Station, alleging that Zubeen was taken abroad under the guise of singing as part of a conspiracy and murdered. Following this, several other complaints were filed, which are now with the CID.

Appeal to attend the manager's final rites

However, Garima Saikia Garg had earlier released an emotional video appealing to withdraw the FIR against manager Siddharth Sharma. She had said, "Siddharth has always been like a brother to Zubeen. Please let him attend the final rites." But the family's new complaint suggests that the situation has changed under the pressure of the investigation.

Assam shocked by Zubeen's death

Zubeen Garg was a superstar in Assam, who gave hit songs like 'Ya Ali'. His death has shocked the entire music fraternity. The family and fans are demanding justice. The accused may face arrest upon returning from abroad until the CID investigation is complete.

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 12:11 pm

National News / Wife of Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, files FIR against all accused in suspected death case in Singapore

