Wife of Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, files FIR against all accused in suspected death case in Singapore

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the case in a conversation with the media on Saturday. He informed that a Look Out Notice has been issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta. These notices are being ensured with the help of Interpol so that the accused cannot flee to any other country. The CM said, "All FIRs have been handed over to the CID, and a joint case is being registered for a thorough investigation." Summons have been delivered to Singapore through the Indian Embassy.