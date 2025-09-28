Wife of Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, files FIR against all accused in suspected death case in Singapore

Zubeen Garg (Image: IANS)
The case of the suspected death of Assam's famous singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has taken a new turn. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has filed an FIR against all potential accused with the Assam CID. The family has expressed apprehension of a conspiracy, and the investigation has now intensified.
Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore while scuba diving. He was there for the North East India Festival. Initially, it was considered an accident, but the family has filed a complaint, terming it a conspiracy. The FIR includes the names of Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sharma, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and others present in Singapore. According to sources, Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen's sister Pami Borthakur, and his uncle filed this complaint via email.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the case in a conversation with the media on Saturday. He informed that a Look Out Notice has been issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta. These notices are being ensured with the help of Interpol so that the accused cannot flee to any other country. The CM said, "All FIRs have been handed over to the CID, and a joint case is being registered for a thorough investigation." Summons have been delivered to Singapore through the Indian Embassy.
Initially, the first FIR was registered at the Morigaon Police Station, alleging that Zubeen was taken abroad under the guise of singing as part of a conspiracy and murdered. Following this, several other complaints were filed, which are now with the CID.
However, Garima Saikia Garg had earlier released an emotional video appealing to withdraw the FIR against manager Siddharth Sharma. She had said, "Siddharth has always been like a brother to Zubeen. Please let him attend the final rites." But the family's new complaint suggests that the situation has changed under the pressure of the investigation.
Zubeen Garg was a superstar in Assam, who gave hit songs like 'Ya Ali'. His death has shocked the entire music fraternity. The family and fans are demanding justice. The accused may face arrest upon returning from abroad until the CID investigation is complete.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending