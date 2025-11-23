Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Mortal Remains Arrive in India, Paid Tributes at Sulur Air Force Station

Namansh Syal (Image: Patrika)
The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was martyred in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show, have arrived in India. Namansh's body was brought to India on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, a C-130. The Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore, under the Southern Air Command (SAC), received the body with full military honours. A formal military honours ceremony was organised for the martyr here.
Pavan Kumar G, the District Collector of Coimbatore, paid tribute to him here. Air Force officers and soldiers were present at the occasion. Namansh was accorded a Guard of Honour with full honours. Following this, Namansh's mortal remains were dispatched to his ancestral village in Kangra via a special Air Force aircraft. His final rites will be performed there with full military honours. Before being brought to India, the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had bid farewell to Namansh with full military honours.
It is an Air Force protocol that the mortal remains of a martyred or deceased officer are first brought to their base, so that their colleagues can bid a respectful final farewell. Thereafter, the body is taken to their home or the place where the final rites are to be performed. Following this protocol, the mortal remains of the martyr Namansh were first brought to Sulur Air Base, where his colleagues paid tribute to him. Subsequently, his body has been dispatched to his ancestral village, along with his parents, wife, and daughter.
Martyr Namansh hailed from Patialkar village in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. He was a skilled and experienced pilot and was entrusted with the crucial responsibility of showcasing the Indian fighter aircraft, Tejas, on an international stage during the Dubai Air Show. On the final day of the event, Friday, during a practice flight at Al Maktoum International Airport, the Tejas lost its balance, nosedived, and crashed, resulting in an explosion. The aircraft's pilot, Namansh, was martyred in this accident.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending