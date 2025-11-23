Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Mortal Remains Arrive in India, Paid Tributes at Sulur Air Force Station

It is an Air Force protocol that the mortal remains of a martyred or deceased officer are first brought to their base, so that their colleagues can bid a respectful final farewell. Thereafter, the body is taken to their home or the place where the final rites are to be performed. Following this protocol, the mortal remains of the martyr Namansh were first brought to Sulur Air Base, where his colleagues paid tribute to him. Subsequently, his body has been dispatched to his ancestral village, along with his parents, wife, and daughter.