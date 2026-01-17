17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Winter Set to Break All Records, 72-Hour Chill Predicted for Several States

Winter in the country is preparing to break all records. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a 72-hour cold wave in several states. This will lead to bone-chilling cold.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

IMD issues Cold Wave Warning

IMD issues Cold Wave Warning (Image: Patrika)

People across the country are shivering due to the cold. Many states are experiencing biting cold. Since the beginning of this year, cold has started showing its intensity in most states. A drop in temperature has been recorded, leading to severe cold in many places. The cold is expected to break all records this year. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several states for the next 72 hours. This has led to an alert for bone-chilling cold.

What will the weather be like in Rajasthan and Delhi?

Rajasthan has been experiencing significant cold since the beginning of the year. However, people in the state are not expected to get relief from the cold anytime soon, and the winter is set to break all records. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave in several districts of Rajasthan for the next 72 hours. This will result in bone-chilling cold during the morning and night. Dense fog is expected in these districts during the morning. However, other districts will not experience a drop in temperature.

What will be the weather situation in Delhi?

In Delhi too, people are experiencing increased shivering due to the cold. The winter in Delhi is now expected to break all records. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave in Delhi for the next 72 hours. Dense fog is expected in many areas in the morning. This will lead to bone-chilling cold during the morning and night.

Alert for bone-chilling cold in these states

Cold is expected to break all records in many states of the country. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave along with an alert for snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for the next 72 hours. This will lead to bone-chilling cold. There is also an alert for dense fog in the mornings. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of a cold wave and dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana for the next 72 hours, which will cause people to shiver from the bone-chilling cold. For the next 72 hours, the Meteorological Department has also warned of bone-chilling cold due to a cold wave in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, according to the Meteorological Department's warning, the southern interior parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland will also experience a cold wave and fog, leading to bone-chilling cold for the next 72 hours.

Share the news:

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 04:38 pm

News / National News / Winter Set to Break All Records, 72-Hour Chill Predicted for Several States

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.