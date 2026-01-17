Winter Set to Break All Records, 72-Hour Chill Predicted for Several States

IMD issues Cold Wave Warning (Image: Patrika)
People across the country are shivering due to the cold. Many states are experiencing biting cold. Since the beginning of this year, cold has started showing its intensity in most states. A drop in temperature has been recorded, leading to severe cold in many places. The cold is expected to break all records this year. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several states for the next 72 hours. This has led to an alert for bone-chilling cold.
Rajasthan has been experiencing significant cold since the beginning of the year. However, people in the state are not expected to get relief from the cold anytime soon, and the winter is set to break all records. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave in several districts of Rajasthan for the next 72 hours. This will result in bone-chilling cold during the morning and night. Dense fog is expected in these districts during the morning. However, other districts will not experience a drop in temperature.
In Delhi too, people are experiencing increased shivering due to the cold. The winter in Delhi is now expected to break all records. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave in Delhi for the next 72 hours. Dense fog is expected in many areas in the morning. This will lead to bone-chilling cold during the morning and night.
Cold is expected to break all records in many states of the country. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave along with an alert for snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for the next 72 hours. This will lead to bone-chilling cold. There is also an alert for dense fog in the mornings. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of a cold wave and dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana for the next 72 hours, which will cause people to shiver from the bone-chilling cold. For the next 72 hours, the Meteorological Department has also warned of bone-chilling cold due to a cold wave in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, according to the Meteorological Department's warning, the southern interior parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland will also experience a cold wave and fog, leading to bone-chilling cold for the next 72 hours.
