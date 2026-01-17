Winter Set to Break All Records, 72-Hour Chill Predicted for Several States

Cold is expected to break all records in many states of the country. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave along with an alert for snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for the next 72 hours. This will lead to bone-chilling cold. There is also an alert for dense fog in the mornings. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of a cold wave and dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana for the next 72 hours, which will cause people to shiver from the bone-chilling cold. For the next 72 hours, the Meteorological Department has also warned of bone-chilling cold due to a cold wave in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, according to the Meteorological Department's warning, the southern interior parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland will also experience a cold wave and fog, leading to bone-chilling cold for the next 72 hours.