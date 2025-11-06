Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Woman Seeks Rs 20 Lakh Compensation for Stray Dog Bite, Calculates Amount Based on Injury

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a petition filed by a woman injured in an attack by stray dogs.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

stray dogs सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज सुनाएगा फैसला (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर- Patrika)

Representative image of stray dogs. (Photo: Patrika)

Earlier this year, a woman was severely attacked by several stray dogs on the street. Following this incident, the woman has now sought compensation of ₹20 lakh.

She claims that she suffered physical, emotional, and financial damages as a result of the attack. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file its response in the matter.

Compensation Sought on This Basis

To determine the amount of compensation, the woman has referred to a guideline prepared by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2023.

Furthermore, she has also used the number of teeth marks and the extent of flesh torn from the skin as a basis for her compensation claim.

Court Had Delivered This Verdict

It is noteworthy that on August 18, 2023, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued an order stating that in cases of dog bites, a minimum financial assistance of ₹10,000 would be provided per tooth mark.

Additionally, for areas where flesh was torn from the skin, the victim would receive at least ₹20,000 per 0.2 centimetres.

Dogs Attacked on March 7

On March 7, near Khirki Village Road in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, a woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle was bitten on her legs by a dog.

A notice was issued in May regarding this incident. Subsequently, on October 29, Justice Mini Pushkarna of the Delhi High Court granted more time to the MCD to respond.

42 Teeth Marks on the Body

Priyanka Rai from Delhi has sought compensation of ₹20 lakh. She stated that after being bitten by the dogs, she sustained wounds measuring a total of 12 centimetres on her body. According to the rates set by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, this amounts to ₹12 lakh in compensation.

In addition, she has claimed an additional ₹4.2 lakh based on the rate of ₹10,000 per tooth mark, as she had 42 teeth marks on her body after the dog bites.

Furthermore, Rai has also sought ₹3.8 lakh for the trauma. According to a report by The Indian Express, her lawyer, Sahej, mentioned that due to the severe stray dog menace in the area, she was afraid to even step out of her house and lived in fear for many days.

Faced Stress After the Attack

Her lawyer further explained that while decisions from other High Courts are not binding on the Delhi High Court, they do carry persuasive value, especially when the reasoning is sound and the factual basis is similar.

Rai, an Assistant Branch Manager at a bank, also alleged that one of the dogs inflicted a deep injury on her left leg, causing her significant distress.

The petition also states that following the attack, she experienced mental distress and trauma. Due to prolonged treatment and psychological recovery, she was forced to take leave, which adversely affected her salary and career.

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 09:08 am

English News / National News / Woman Seeks Rs 20 Lakh Compensation for Stray Dog Bite, Calculates Amount Based on Injury

