Women of Sakhi Mandal, making Organic Fertilizers from Wet Waste for Farmers

Door-to-Door Waste Collection The women of Sakhi Mandal themselves collect waste door-to-door using rickshaws. They visit every household and collect dry, wet, sanitary, and hazardous waste, taking it to the segregation shed. Sanitary waste is taken to the primary health center for disposal.

300 kg of Organic Fertilizer Production The wet waste collected is processed and converted into organic fertilizer. The women sell this fertilizer to farmers in the village. So far, they have produced 300 kg of fertilizer, which they sell at 70 rupees per kilo. Farmers say that the use of this vermicompost fertilizer has improved their soil productivity and increased production.