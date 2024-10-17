scriptWomen of Sakhi Mandal, making Organic Fertilizers from Wet Waste for Farmers | Women of Sakhi Mandal are doing Solid Work in Solid Waste Management, making Organic Fertilizers from Wet Waste for Farmers | Latest News | Patrika News
Women of Sakhi Mandal, making Organic Fertilizers from Wet Waste for Farmers

Gujarat News: Women in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat are collecting waste door-to-door. They segregate dry, wet, sanitary, and hazardous waste and take it to the segregation shed. The good thing is that these women are becoming self-reliant through this work.

AhmedabadOct 17, 2024 / 04:42 pm

Patrika Desk

In Harshal village of Talod tehsil in Sabarkantha district, women of Jogmaya Sakhi Mandal have done exceptional work in Solid Waste Management. They have earned an income of 56,370 rupees so far. The women of the Mandal collect wet waste from households, process it, and make organic fertilizers, which they sell to farmers. They also separate dry waste and sell reusable items to scrap dealers, earning an income. Earlier, dry and wet waste were not separated in Harshal village. Plastic was thrown anywhere or burnt. The Gram Panchayat handed over all solid waste management work to Jogmaya Sakhi Mandal women.

Door-to-Door Waste Collection

The women of Sakhi Mandal themselves collect waste door-to-door using rickshaws. They visit every household and collect dry, wet, sanitary, and hazardous waste, taking it to the segregation shed. Sanitary waste is taken to the primary health center for disposal.

300 kg of Organic Fertilizer Production

The wet waste collected is processed and converted into organic fertilizer. The women sell this fertilizer to farmers in the village. So far, they have produced 300 kg of fertilizer, which they sell at 70 rupees per kilo. Farmers say that the use of this vermicompost fertilizer has improved their soil productivity and increased production.

Gram Panchayat’s MOU with Scrap Dealers

The dry waste is recycled and reusable items are sold to scrap dealers. The Gram Panchayat has signed an MOU with scrap dealers for this purpose. The sale of reusable items and compost has created a regular income source for the Gram Panchayat. These women have also got employment.

