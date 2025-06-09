World’s Largest Container Ship, MSC IRINA, Arrives at Vizhinjam Port, India

MSC IRINA: A Marvel of Technology and Capacity MSC IRINA is not only the largest but also among the world’s most technologically advanced ships. Measuring 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width—approximately four times the length of a standard football field—it boasts a cargo capacity of 24,346 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), making it the largest container ship ever built.

#WATCH | Kerala | Berthing process begins as the world’s largest container vessel, MSC IRINA, reaches Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram. The Vizhinjam International Seaport, managed by Adani Group, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.… pic.twitter.com/L4NtTchmsU— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025 Launched in March 2023 and embarking on its maiden voyage in April 2023, the vessel operates under the Liberian flag. Previously, the OOCL Spain held the title of the largest ship, but MSC IRINA has surpassed that record. Launched in March 2023 and embarking on its maiden voyage in April 2023, the vessel operates under the Liberian flag. Previously, the OOCL Spain held the title of the largest ship, but MSC IRINA has surpassed that record.

An Environmentally Conscious Vessel Despite its immense size, MSC IRINA demonstrates environmental responsibility. Through advanced technologies, the ship is capable of reducing carbon emissions by approximately 4%. Furthermore, its capacity to stack containers up to 26 layers makes it highly efficient.

Vizhinjam Port: A Global Game Changer for India Located in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, the Vizhinjam Port is part of India’s ambitious port development program. Its natural deep-water harbour and strategic location position it to become a major hub for container transit between Asia and the Western world in the future.

While large vessels like MSC Turkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini have previously called at the port, the arrival of MSC IRINA further elevates its standing within the global container transit network. New Heights for India’s Logistics Sector The arrival of ships like MSC IRINA will significantly benefit India’s maritime trade, logistics, and infrastructure sectors. This will not only accelerate exports and imports but also create new employment and investment opportunities locally.

This historic step also strengthens Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Revolution in Logistics’. The arrival of MSC IRINA is considered a significant and decisive step towards India becoming a global maritime power.