World’s Largest Container Ship, MSC IRINA, Arrives at Vizhinjam Port, India

With the arrival of MSC IRINA, one of the world’s largest container ships, at Vizhinjam International Port in Thiruvananthapuram, the berthing process has commenced.

Jun 09, 2025 / 02:28 pm

Patrika Desk

MSC IRINA (Photo- IANS)

India achieved a historic milestone in its maritime sector on Monday when MSC IRINA, the world’s largest container ship, docked at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, developed by the Adani Group. This port was recently dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2nd May, and within just a month, its hosting of such a massive vessel further strengthens India’s presence in global maritime trade.

MSC IRINA: A Marvel of Technology and Capacity

MSC IRINA is not only the largest but also among the world’s most technologically advanced ships. Measuring 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width—approximately four times the length of a standard football field—it boasts a cargo capacity of 24,346 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), making it the largest container ship ever built.
Launched in March 2023 and embarking on its maiden voyage in April 2023, the vessel operates under the Liberian flag. Previously, the OOCL Spain held the title of the largest ship, but MSC IRINA has surpassed that record.

An Environmentally Conscious Vessel

Despite its immense size, MSC IRINA demonstrates environmental responsibility. Through advanced technologies, the ship is capable of reducing carbon emissions by approximately 4%. Furthermore, its capacity to stack containers up to 26 layers makes it highly efficient.

Vizhinjam Port: A Global Game Changer for India

Located in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, the Vizhinjam Port is part of India’s ambitious port development program. Its natural deep-water harbour and strategic location position it to become a major hub for container transit between Asia and the Western world in the future.
While large vessels like MSC Turkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini have previously called at the port, the arrival of MSC IRINA further elevates its standing within the global container transit network.

New Heights for India’s Logistics Sector

The arrival of ships like MSC IRINA will significantly benefit India’s maritime trade, logistics, and infrastructure sectors. This will not only accelerate exports and imports but also create new employment and investment opportunities locally.
This historic step also strengthens Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Revolution in Logistics’. The arrival of MSC IRINA is considered a significant and decisive step towards India becoming a global maritime power.

