National News

X Admits Mistake, Deletes 600 Accounts on Indian Government's Request, Pledges Future Compliance

Social media platform X has admitted to making mistakes in content moderation and has now pledged to comply with the Indian government's regulations.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

Image: ANI

Social media platform X has admitted its mistake and acknowledged shortcomings in its content moderation standards. X has now informed the Indian government that it will fully comply with Indian laws and operate according to the rules.

It is to be noted that the Indian government had expressed concerns over the circulation of obscene and sexually objectionable content on social media platforms. The government had directed the deletion of several posts and accounts.

What did X say?

According to government sources, approximately 3,500 instances of obscene content have now been blocked on X. Additionally, over 600 accounts have been deleted. The platform has also assured that it will not permit obscene images in the future.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has also criticised X. She stated that instead of completely banning the creation of objectionable and sexually explicit images through Grok, X has only restricted it to paid users.

Priyanka Chaturvedi had complained against X

In her X post, Priyanka alleged that this move effectively permits the misuse of images of women and children, posing a threat to them. She stated that the platform is profiting from this reprehensible behaviour under the guise of creativity and innovation.

She further added in her post: "X will not care about the Indian government's guidelines or safety rules. This directly means that the pictures of women or children can be misused by wrong elements. This is not creating a safe space for women, but is making money from this reprehensible misconduct under the guise of creativity and innovation. Which is extremely shameful."

What did Priyanka say in the letter?

Earlier, on January 1, Priyanka Chaturvedi had written to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressing concern that artificial intelligence was being misused on social media to post objectionable images of women from fake accounts.

In the letter, Chaturvedi wrote: "I wish to draw your attention to a new trend that has emerged on social media, particularly on X, where its AI Grok feature is being misused."

She further wrote: "Men are using fake accounts to post images of women and are giving prompts to Grok in such a way that their clothes are less visible and they can be sexualised."

Priyanka said - Grok is violating the law

Chaturvedi wrote: "This is not just limited to sharing pictures from fake accounts, but women who post their own pictures are also being targeted. This is wrong and a gross misuse of the AI function."

She stated: "What is worse is that Grok is encouraging this behaviour by accepting such requests. This is a violation of women's right to privacy, as well as the unauthorised use of their images, which is not only unethical but also criminal."

Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology to take strict action against the social media platform X and implement safety measures in AI-driven tools to ensure the online safety of women.

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 10:52 am

News / National News / X Admits Mistake, Deletes 600 Accounts on Indian Government's Request, Pledges Future Compliance

