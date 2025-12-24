Year Ender 2025: Five Tragic Incidents That Shook India

Five Tragic Incidents (Image: Patrika)
Year Ender 2025: The year 2025 has been a deeply tragic and jolting one for India. While the nation achieved several milestones, a series of horrific accidents claimed hundreds of lives, plunging the entire nation into mourning. From sacred events like the Mahakumbh to joyous celebrations and everyday commutes, these accidents arrived as sudden harbingers of death. Lack of crowd management, security lapses, and unforeseen events not only devastated families but also raised serious questions about the country's security apparatus. Let's take a look at the five most terrifying accidents of the year that stunned the entire nation and left a significant lesson for the future.
A stampede occurred at the Sangam Ghat during the Mauni Amavasya bath at the Mahakumbh Mela. Amidst a crowd of millions of devotees, the collapse of barricades and sudden pushing resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people, with over 60 injured. Some reports indicated the death toll exceeded 80. This was the sixth major stampede in the history of the Kumbh, highlighting the shortcomings in crowd management. The Uttar Pradesh government ordered an investigation, but the opposition accused negligence.
Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on tourists in the Betaab Valley of Pahalgam. Primarily targeting Hindu tourists, 26 people were killed, including one foreign tourist and a local guide. The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. This incident sparked outrage across the country and escalated India-Pakistan tensions. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor.
A massive crowd gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory. Uncontrolled crowds and pushing at the gates led to a stampede, killing 11 people and injuring over 56. The atmosphere of joy turned into mourning. The Karnataka government suspended the Police Commissioner and ordered a judicial inquiry. This incident underscored the lack of security at sporting events.
Air India flight AI171 (Boeing 787 Dreamliner), en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed a few seconds after takeoff. The aircraft collided with the hostel of B.J. Medical College, resulting in the deaths of 241 out of 242 people on board (only one passenger survived). An additional 19-30 people on the ground also lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to over 260. Preliminary investigations pointed to a malfunction in the engine fuel switch. This became the biggest aviation disaster of the decade, raising questions about aviation safety.
An explosion occurred in a car near the Red Fort, killing at least 15 people and injuring over 20. Police termed it a terrorist attack and launched an investigation under the UAPA. Explosives made from ammonium nitrate were used. The incident raised questions about the security arrangements in the capital, and an alert was issued across the country.
These accidents proved not only fatal but also highlighted the need for improvements in security, crowd management, and counter-terrorism measures. The year 2025 taught us that vigilance is essential even in moments of joy and devotion. Our condolences to the affected families, and we hope that 2026 will be better.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending