Yellow Alert of Flash Flood in 5 Districts of Himachal Pradesh, Monsoon will Create Havoc till September 12

The Indian Meteorological Department has informed that Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Chamba districts will experience rain from Friday morning. Shimla and Solan are also cloudy. A warning has been issued for heavy rain in some areas in the next 24 hours. Additionally, a Yellow Alert has been issued for Flash Flood in 5 districts, including Shimla, Sirmour, Solan, Mandi, and Bilaspur. The public has been advised to be cautious and avoid traveling to landslide-prone areas and rivers.

Monsoon Made its Presence on June 27 The monsoon made its presence felt in Himachal Pradesh on June 27. In the past 71 days, the monsoon has caused widespread destruction. The estimated loss to movable and immovable property is around 1330 crores. The Public Works Department has suffered a loss of 617 crores, and the Jal Shakti Department has suffered a loss of 507 crores. During the monsoon season, 285 people have lost their lives, 30 are missing, and 441 have been injured. Additionally, 322 animals have also lost their lives in monsoon-related incidents.